Carín León, Global Ambassador of Mexican Music, Sets North American Tour 2026

Mexican superstar Carín León will embark on Tour Norteamérica 2026, taking his music to dozens of cities across the United States and Canada. The Hermosillo, Sonora native will kick off the tour in Hidalgo, Texas, on Wednesday, May 20 with two nights at Payne Arena.

The tour will visit major U.S. cities, including Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, and Los Angeles, as well as a special show in Toronto, Canada. The tour, presented by AEG Presents, will conclude on October 9 in Portland, Oregon.

“Returning to the United States and Canada to reunite with my people fills me with excitement. I’m returning with new songs and all the history we’ve built together,” said León. “We’re preparing a very special production so we can feel closer than ever. De Sonora para el mundo… see you soon, mi gente.”

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages & VIP upgrades will also be available starting Tuesday, February 10, at 10 A.M. local time. VIP package exclusive offers can include great Reserved Floor tickets, exclusive Carín León VIP merchandise items, and more. VIP upgrade exclusive offers can include an invite to León’s Compas Bar with a souvenir, VIP Laminate, and more.

To ensure tickets reach real fans first, Carín León is utilizing Openstage Ticket Unlocks. This system allows artists to reward fans with first or best access to tickets based on genuine engagement and loyalty. Rather than distributing mass presale codes, each fan receives personalized access tied to their verified identity in an attempt to prioritize true supporters while limiting bot-driven resale that often forces fans to pay well above face value.

American Express is providing eligible Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets®, available for purchase HERE starting Tuesday, February 10 at 10 A.M. local time through Thursday, February 12 at 10 P.M. local time, before the general public on-sale, while supplies last.

In addition to Ticket Unlocks and the American Express presale, fans will also have access to multiple presales, through Ticket Unlocks, including Spotify on February 11 at 10 A.M. local time and venue presales on February 12 at 10 A.M. local time. All presales, including American Express, end on February 12 at 10 P.M. local time. Tickets to the general public are on sale Friday, February 13, at 10 A.M. local time.

The North American Tour 2026 marks León’s return to the United States following his 2024 “Boca Chueca Tour,” which brought him to major arenas across the country, including venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, and drew more than 70,000 people at RODEOHOUSTON.

About Carín León

With a distinctive style that blends regional Mexican music with a diverse range of genres, including pop, rock, and other global sounds, León has won four Latin GRAMMYs, a GRAMMY, and several diamond, gold and platinum certifications.

He has collaborated with superstars such as Bon Jovi, Carlos Santana, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Maluma, C. Tangana, and Camilo, among others, as well as performed on global stages, including the Grand Ole Opry, Coachella, and Viña del Mar, where he received the gold and silver Gaviota awards.

In 2025, he broke the RODEOHOUSTON’s attendance record and toured Europe with the “Boca Chueca Tour,” and in 2026, he’ll become the first Latin artist to perform at Las Vegas Sphere.