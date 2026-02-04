Video: Watch Hamish Linklater & Miriam Silverman in Audible Theatre's THE DISAPPEAR

Audible Theater has released a new clip from the world premiere play The Disappear, featuring Hamish Linklater and Miriam Silverman. The play is a new comedy written and directed by BAFTA Award nominee Erica Schmidt, now in performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre through Sunday, February 22 only.

The cast also features Dylan Baker, Madeline Brewer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Anna Mirodin. The play will also be recorded and released as an Audible Original at a later date, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

The Disappear is the second Audible Theater world-premiere production that Erica Schmidt will present, following the 2023 live staging and global audio release of The New York Times Critic’s Pick Lucy, starring Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins, and Charlotte Surak.

Power couple Benjamin Braxton and Mira Blair see their picture-perfect life go gloriously off script—taking their friends, affairs, and daughter along for the ride. Written and directed by Erica Schmidt, The Disappear peels back the curtain on fame, ambition, marriage and reinvention in a smoldering comedy about how keeping it together sometimes means letting it all go.

The production’s creative team includes Brett J. Banakis (Set Design), Jennifer Moeller and Miriam Kelleher (Costume Design), Cha See (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Design), and Caparelliotis Casting / David Caparelliotis, C.S.A. and Joe Gery (Casting). Merrick A. B. Williams is the Production Stage Manager and Mary Kate Baughman is the Assistant Stage Manager, theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.