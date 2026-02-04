DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL to Launch North American Tour in August 2026

Dirty Dancing: The Musical—a new stage production of the beloved film Dirty Dancing—will launch a North American Tour this August at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN. The show will be directed by Tony Award nominee, Obie Award winner, and two-time Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd), who played Neil Kellerman in the original Dirty Dancing film, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham, Beyonce’s World Tour).

Bringing to the stage the celebrated story from Eleanor Bergstein—the original screenwriter of the film—the musical captures the pulse, romance, and youthful urgency that have defined Dirty Dancing for nearly four decades. This follows Lionsgate’s announcement that the Dirty Dancing sequel—from Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Jennifer Grey—will begin production this year. Additional tour cities, casting, and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

With a fresh creative approach to the timeless love story, the production aims to reconnect audiences with the heart, heat, and rebellious spirit that made Dirty Dancing a worldwide phenomenon.

Set against the unforgettable summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing: The Musical follows Frances “Baby” Houseman as she discovers love, passion, and independence through her relationship with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. The new production will deliver electrifying choreography, iconic scenes, the timeless songs audiences cherish, and the irresistible energy of the summer that changed everything.

Dirty Dancing is an enduring cultural phenomenon that began with an iconic film that grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office and subsequently launched two multiplatinum soundtrack albums, numerous #1 hit singles, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, spawned a television series, multiple competition reality shows, a prequel film, a stage production with sold-out performances around the world, a made-for-television musical adaptation, and an upcoming Lionsgate sequel film. The original film is one of Lionsgate’s all-time best-selling library titles. This new tour aims to honor that legacy while reinventing the live experience for a new era.



Dirty Dancing: The Musical features a book by Eleanor Bergstein (original screenwriter of the film) and live music from the original film. The production is directed by Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd), with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham, Beyonce’s World Tour).