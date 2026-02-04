Exclusive: First Look At COME FROM AWAY At Paper Mill Playhouse

Check out exclusive first look photos as Paper Mill Playhouse presents the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away. The production begins performances Wednesday, February 4, and officially opens Sunday, February 8 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ) in a run continuing through Sunday, March 1.

This reimagined production of Come From Away, which features the actors playing instruments live onstage, is directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. The cast features Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country, & Juliet) as Beverley/Annette, Andréa Burns (The Notebook, In the Heights) as Diane, John El-Jor (We Live In Cairo) as Kevin J./Ali, Nick Gaswirth (Ragtime) as Oz, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as Beulah, Lisa Helmi Johanson (POTUS) as Janice, Kent M. Lewis (Billy Elliot US Tour) as Nick/Doug, James Moye (Bull Durham, Tootsie) as Claude, Jason Tyler Smith (Come From Away US Tour) as Bob, David Socolar (Company US Tour) as Kevin T./Garth, Erica Spyres (Carousel) as Bonnie, and Rema Webb (Unmasked, The Music Man) as Hannah. Understudies include Molly Coyne, Travis Darghali, Brandi Knox, and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, a small Newfoundland town started bringing people together. Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airplane passengers welcomed by a community that turned fear into friendship and strangers into family. Filled with heart, humor, and a spirited score, this Tony-winning musical features book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

The creative team for Come From Away includes Sam Groisser (Music Direction), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Michelle J. Li (Costume Design), Paige Seber (Lighting Design), Emilia Martin (Hair, Wig, and Makeup Design), and Kevin Heard (Sound Design). Patricia L. Grabb is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by ARC.

During the run of Come From Away, Paper Mill Playhouse will host a series of special discussions connected to the production. Saturday, February 7 (after the 1:30 PM performance): Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee will lead a Q&A with the real individuals whose stories inspired the characters in the show. Saturday, February 21 (after the 1:30 PM performance): There will be a post-show Q&A with the cast. Wednesday, February 25 (after a special student matinee performance): Cast Q&A for the student audience.

Arline and Jim Cox are the Marquee Sponsors for Come From Away. The GenWealth Group is the Opening Night Sponsor of the 2025–2026 season. Paper Mill Playhouse's accessibility programs are generously supported by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Fund for the New Jersey Blind and the Michael J. Kosloski Foundation. Major funding for Autism-friendly programs is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional support from the Karma Foundation and Orange Orphan Society. The Hearst Foundations are Paper Mill’s Education & Outreach Partner.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



Jeanette Bayardelle

The Company and Band of Come From Away