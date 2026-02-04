Photos: MEN BEHAVING BADLY: THE PLAY At Barn Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out new production photos of the Built By Barn World Premiere of Men Behaving Badly: The Play, running at Barn Theatre through Saturday 7 March.

London, 31st December, 1999. Gary’s clinging to his youth, Dorothy’s had enough, Deborah’s got a plan, and Tony’s…still Tony. The world is bracing for Y2K as our favourite foursome prepare for their own Big Day, but when resolutions clash with revelations, the gang might just prove that the real millennium bug… is them. Expect pints, fireworks, and a complete lack of adult supervision as we return to the flatmates where the TV series left off.

In the role of ‘Gary’ will be Ross Carswell (Eminent Charlestonians at Rosemary Branch Theatre, Harmony at Grub Street Theatre, Midsummer at Barn Theatre and Mercury Theatre), Matt Howdon (Reiver with Elysium, Feathers with Gutter Street, The Hungry Years at Customs House) will play ‘Tony’, playing ‘Dorothy’ is Ellie Nunn (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on its UK Tour, Identical with Kenny Wax Ltd, The Game of Love and Chance at Arcola Theatre), in the role of ‘Deborah’ will be Tricia Adele-Turner (The Pocket Dream at Lichfield Garrick, Christmas on Exeter Street at Farnham Maltings, Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Pheonix Theatre), Neil Jennings (A Shoddy Detective and The Art of Deception at the Arts Theatre, Robin Hood and The Comedy of Errors with The Pantaloons) will play ‘Ken’ and ‘Eve’ will be played by Valerie Antwi (Noises Off at Stephen Joseph Theatre, The Flat Earthers with JCB Productions, Foreverland at Southwark Playhouse).

Joining writer Simon Nye and director Joseph O’Malley will be Alfie Heywood on set and costume design with Denise Cleal as associate costume designer. On lighting design will be Adam Foley, sound designer and composer will be Amanda Priestley, casting direction from Marc Frankum, dialect coach will be Zoe Littleton.

Barn Theatre’s CEO and Artistic Director Iwan Lewis and Executive Director and Producer Liam McMullan said, “We’re thrilled to announce the brilliant cast of Simon Nye’s new play Men Behaving Badly! Each actor perfectly brings to life the humour, chaos, and charm of Nye’s iconic characters we all know and love. We’re especially delighted to welcome some familiar faces back to the Barn, it’s going to be a joyous celebration of comedy audiences won’t want to miss!”

Photo Credit: Alex Tabrizi



