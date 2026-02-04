Photos: Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney at CHICAGO Talkback

Last night, Tuesday, February 3, Chicago on Broadway hosted a post-show talkback with current Roxie Hart Whitney Leavitt, moderated by Dylan Mulvaney who will make her Broadway debut in Six on February 16. See photos here!

Whitney Leavitt made her Broadway debut the night before. She is set to star in Chicago through Sunday, March 15th.

Whitney Leavitt is an actress and performer, and one of the breakout stars of Hulu’s hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” She was most recently seen competing on Season 34 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and can soon be seen starring in the film All for Love, which she also executive produced. Chicago marks Leavitt’s Broadway debut. A lifelong dancer, Leavitt earned a BFA in Dance from Brigham Young University and later rediscovered her passion during “Dancing with the Stars.”



Dylan Mulvaney is an actress, comedian, and New York Times best-selling author who is best known for her viral Days of Girlhood series. She will appear in SIX on Broadway beginning Feb 16. Theatre: The Least Problematic Woman in the World (Lortel Theatre), The Drowsy Chaperone (Carnegie Hall), The Book of Mormon (National Tour), Day 365 LIVE! (The Rainbow Room), We Aren’t Kids Anymore (West End), F*GHAG (Edinburgh Fringe). TV: “The Buccaneers” (Apple). Dylan is a graduate of CCM Musical Theatre.

