Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 12, 2026- THE LOST BOYS Debuts A New Song and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 12, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! Here’s your daily dose of theatre news as you start your day with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. From exciting new shows to casting shakeups and powerful spotlights, there’s something for everyone today. Michael Arden has been tapped to direct the world premiere of Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl’s new musical, The Interestings, at Berkeley Rep, promising a season highlight for fans. Plus, get a first look at Whitney Leavitt in her debut as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago and catch the cast of The Lost Boys performing “If We Make It Through The Night” and “Lose Yourself/Have To Have You”. Over in the West End, Richard Kind is joining The Producers for a limited seven-week run, and Off-Broadway brings us first look photos of Grey Henson in the highly anticipated BIGFOOT!. Reflect on a legendary career with Denyce Graves’ PBS interview as she retires from opera, and don’t miss big Tony Awards production news, national tour reviews, and more from the BroadwayWorld team. Dive into all the stories below!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Saturday, February 14
Valentine's Day
Sunday, February 15
Marjorie Prime closes on Broadway

The Front Page
Michael Arden Will Direct Premiere of Sara Bareilles' THE INTERESTINGS Musical at Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Artistic Director, Johanna Pfaelzer; Managing Director, Tom Parrish) and Matt Ross just announced today the world premiere of the new musical, The Interestings.
Photos: Whitney Leavitt  and More in CHICAGO on Broadway

You can now catch a first look at the new cast of Chicago, including Whitney Leavitt as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton and Greg Hildreth as “Amos Hart.' Check out new production images here.
Video: Watch 'Lose Yourself/Have to Have You' From THE LOST BOYS

You can now get a sneak peek at the cast of Broadway's The Lost Boys performing two songs from the show: “If We Make It Through The Night” and “Lose Yourself/Have To Have You.”

Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
Following a storied career on the operatic stages across the country, acclaimed mezzo soprano Dency Graves is entering the next phase of her career. For the PBS culture series CANVAS, arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown caught up with the performer ahead of her retirement. Watch the segment now.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
 
by Nicole Rosky
The highly anticipated Off-Broadway production of BIGFOOT! released first-look photos of Tony Award nominee Grey Henson as the titular character. Check out photos here!. (more...)

by Bruce Glikas
Dancing with the Stars semi-finalist Whitney Leavitt is making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago on Broadway. Dancing with the Stars cast members recently paid a visit to the show to support Leavitt. Check out photos!. (more...)

Industry Insights
Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman To Produce the 79th Annual Tony Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman will join forces to produce The 79th Annual Tony Awards. Kapoor, whose live event work has earned him multiple Emmy Awards, joins the celebratory event for the first time.. (more...)
Foundation for Stage Managers Launches 2026 Fundraising Initiative
by Stephi Wild
The Foundation for Stage Managers Board of Directors is launching its annual individual fundraising campaign to underwrite new grants. Learn more here!. (more...)
TRU to Present 'Designs For A Living: How Clothes Make The Character'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TRU is in its sixth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings, and celebrating its 300th consecutive conversation. Up next is Designs for a Living: How Clothes Make the Character.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: THE GREAT GATSBY Embarks on Tour
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour is underway for THE GREAT GATSBY, a new musical. The tour began performances in Baltimore, MD at The Hippodrome Theatre on January 31, 2026, before playing in various cities across North America. Check out the reviews here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY, Starring Mark Addy & Jenna Russell
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Harold Fry was never meant to be a hero. An ordinary man in an ordinary life until a letter from a long-lost friend sends him out the front door… and he keeps on walking. From Devon’s quiet lanes to the windswept streets of Berwick-upon-Tweed, his journey becomes a pilgrimage of love, redemption, and second chances. Strangers turn into companions, kindness appears in unexpected places, and the road reveals more than Harold ever imagined. Back home, his wife Maureen begins her own journey, one that might bring them together again.. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
DAWSON'S CREEK Star James Van Der Beek Passes Away at 48
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Van Der Beek, best known for his celebrated role as Dawson Leery on the series Dawson's Creek, has passed away at the age of 48.. (more...)
McKenzie Kurtz, Isabelle McCalla, Brad Oscar & More Join SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Today, Schmigadoon! announced additional members of the production’s Broadway company who will join the previously announced Alex Brightman and Sara Chase. . (more...)
Rialto Chatter: Regé-Jean Page Will Make Stage Debut in New THE GREAT GATSBY Adaptation in London
by Stephi Wild
A new stage adaptation of The Great Gatsby may be heading to the West End, led by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. (more...)
OH, MARY!, KINKY BOOTS and More Set For Theatre Under The Stars 2026/27 Season
by A.A. Cristi
Theatre Under The Stars has unveiled a lineup of Broadway hits for its 2026/27 season. The upcoming season features everything from beloved classics to the acclaimed comedy, Oh, Mary!. (more...)
Jennifer Hudson Joins Producing Team of DREAMGIRLS Broadway Revival
by Stephi Wild
Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson will join the producing team for the upcoming Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls.. (more...)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson To Star as Truman Capote In Immersive NYC Revival Of TRU
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Jesse Tyler Ferguson will star as Truman Capote in the first New York revival of Jay Presson Allen’s play Tru.. (more...)
Arianna Rosario and Nicci Claspell Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! as 'Satine' and Alternate
by Stephi Wild
Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Arianna Rosario in the role of “Satine” and Nicci Claspell joins the company during this period as the “Satine” Alternate.  Learn more here!. (more...)
Candy Buckley, Mahira Kakkar and More to Star in THE EMPORIUM at CSC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company has revealed the cast for the New York premiere of Thornton Wilder’s final play, The Emporium, adapted and completed by Kirk Lynn. . (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I love him.
I'm his.
And everything he is,
I am, too,"

- West Side Story

