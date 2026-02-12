Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 12, 2026- THE LOST BOYS Debuts A New Song and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 12, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Here’s your daily dose of theatre news as you start your day with Wake Up with BroadwayWorld. From exciting new shows to casting shakeups and powerful spotlights, there’s something for everyone today. Michael Arden has been tapped to direct the world premiere of Sara Bareilles and Sarah Ruhl’s new musical, The Interestings, at Berkeley Rep, promising a season highlight for fans. Plus, get a first look at Whitney Leavitt in her debut as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago and catch the cast of The Lost Boys performing “If We Make It Through The Night” and “Lose Yourself/Have To Have You”. Over in the West End, Richard Kind is joining The Producers for a limited seven-week run, and Off-Broadway brings us first look photos of Grey Henson in the highly anticipated BIGFOOT!. Reflect on a legendary career with Denyce Graves’ PBS interview as she retires from opera, and don’t miss big Tony Awards production news, national tour reviews, and more from the BroadwayWorld team. Dive into all the stories below!
Saturday, February 14
Valentine's Day
Sunday, February 15
Marjorie Prime closes on Broadway
Michael Arden Will Direct Premiere of Sara Bareilles' THE INTERESTINGS Musical at Berkeley Rep
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Artistic Director, Johanna Pfaelzer; Managing Director, Tom Parrish) and Matt Ross just announced today the world premiere of the new musical, The Interestings.
Photos: Whitney Leavitt and More in CHICAGO on Broadway
You can now catch a first look at the new cast of Chicago, including Whitney Leavitt as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton and Greg Hildreth as “Amos Hart.' Check out new production images here.
Video: Watch 'Lose Yourself/Have to Have You' From THE LOST BOYS
You can now get a sneak peek at the cast of Broadway's The Lost Boys performing two songs from the show: “If We Make It Through The Night” and “Lose Yourself/Have To Have You.”
| Video: Opera Singer Denyce Graves Reflects on Career Ahead of Retirement on PBS
by Josh Sharpe
Following a storied career on the operatic stages across the country, acclaimed mezzo soprano Dency Graves is entering the next phase of her career. For the PBS culture series CANVAS, arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown caught up with the performer ahead of her retirement. Watch the segment now.. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at Grey Henson in BIGFOOT!
by Nicole Rosky
The highly anticipated Off-Broadway production of BIGFOOT! released first-look photos of Tony Award nominee Grey Henson as the titular character. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: DANCING WITH THE STARS Cast Visits Whitney Leavitt at CHICAGO
