Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman To Produce the 79th Annual Tony Awards

Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman will join forces to produce The 79th Annual Tony Awards. Kapoor, whose live event work has earned him multiple Emmy Awards, joins the celebratory event for the first time, while Emmy-winner Levine Hall and Sussman have a long history contributing to the success of Broadway’s biggest night.

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The 79th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2025-2026 season is Sunday, April 26, 2026 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

is an Emmy winning creative talent whose imaginative work has been seen on stages and screens around the world. Kapoor has earned nine Emmy Award nominations and won for executive producing the “The 96th Oscars Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and “Adele: One Night Only” Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Some of his biggest television credits include the 9 most recent Academy Awards, the 12 most recent Grammys, Academy of Country Music Awards, Aretha! Grammy Special, The Beatles Grammy Special, Beauty & The Beast A 30th Celebration, Celebrate America Inauguration, Christmas at Graceland, Disneyland 60, Elvis ’68 Special, Emmys, Graduate Together, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, iHeart Radio Music Awards, Latin Grammys, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special for Apple TV+, Motown 60, People’s Choice Awards, Radio Disney Music Awards , Stand Up To Cancer, The Disney Family Singalong Series, The Little Mermaid Live!, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, and XQ Super School Live.

Current projects include being both Showrunner & Executive Producer for the 98th Academy Awards, the 68th Grammy and the 61st ACM Awards. Recent highlights include the Paris LA28 handover in the Olympics Closing Ceremony, the Paris LA28 handover in the Paralympics Closing Ceremony and Wicked: One Wonderful Night for NBC.

Sarah Levine Hall

is an Emmy-winning television producer and showrunner best known for her creative work in variety specials. Recent notable credits include the past three Academy Awards, nineteen Tony Awards, six Kennedy Center Honors, ten Super Bowl Halftime shows, the Emmy Awards, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Christmas at Graceland, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Disney Legends Awards, Night of Too Many Stars, among many others.

Sarah has earned eight Emmy nominations for the 73rd, 74th, 75th, and 76th Tony Awards, The Tony's Present: Broadway’s Back!, Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special (for Joe Biden), and for the 2023, 2024, and 2025 Oscars, for which she won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Emmy in 2024.

Jack Sussman

is an independent Executive Producer with a history of live events for television, music specials, major award show productions as well as alternative and reality television series.

Sussman was Executive Vice President of Specials, Music and Live events at CBS Entertainment for over 2 decades serving as the Network’s chief liaison to the music industry. Sussman oversaw the Network’s blue-chip events and specials, such as the Grammy Awards, the Tony Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors, as well as CBS’ presentations of the CMA Awards and The Academy of Country Music Awards. He also worked with CBS’ interactive and social media divisions to identify music-related content for multiple platforms.

While at CBS, Sussman supervised the Emmy Award-winning special “Adele One Night Only” and the Emmy Award nominated special “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.” He spearheaded successful specials featuring some of contemporary music’s top stars, including Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Ricky Martin, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks, U2, Elton John, Tim McGRaw, Tina Turner as well as “The Beatles: The Night That Changed America,” “Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life –An All-Star Tribute,” “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees,” “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at The Apollo” and the top-rated “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration.”

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League. Kapoor and Levine Hall will serve as Co-Showrunners.