Photos: DANCING WITH THE STARS Cast Visits Whitney Leavitt at CHICAGO

Dancing with the Stars semi-finalist and star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt is making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago on Broadway. Dancing with the Stars cast members recently paid a visit to the show to support Leavitt. Check out photos below!

Whitney Leavitt is an Utah-based actress and breakout cast member of Hulu’s hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” Whitney was most recently seen competing on Season 34 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” A millennial mom of three, she’s built a loyal digital following, amassing over 4M followers across all platforms, through her mix of dance videos, family-focused comedy and lifestyle content.

She will play a 6-week limited engagement through Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas