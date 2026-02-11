Rialto Chatter: Regé-Jean Page Will Make Stage Debut in New THE GREAT GATSBY Adaptation in London

A new stage adaptation of The Great Gatsby may be heading to the West End, led by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. As reported by Baz Bamigboye of Deadline, the production is written by Joel Horwood and Maria Aberg, will be directed by Michael Longhurst, and will begin performances this fall, in a theater to be announced.

“The Great Gatsby has always been a story incredibly close to my heart, and I couldn’t be more excited about bringing this new adaptation to life in London’s West End,” Page wrote, in an exclusive statement for Deadline.

”I’ve been looking for the right thing to do on stage for years, and this piece’s delicate balance of spectacle and real human intimacy is something Mike [Longhurst] and I have always looked to excite and move audiences with," he said.

Page went on to share that this new adaptation "has as sharp an interest in the social critique of the times in F Scott Fitzgerald’s original, as it does their devastating effect on the fragile, flawed people trying to live and dream through them."

About The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby is a 1925 tragedy novel by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald. Set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, near New York City, the novel depicts first-person narrator Nick Carraway's interactions with Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire obsessed with reuniting with his former lover, Daisy Buchanan.

There have been several other stage adaptations of The Great Gatsby, with one currently running on Broadway and on National Tour. In 2023, this musical adaptation, with music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan began a one-month limited engagement at the Paper Mill Playhouse. The production transferred to Broadway for previews on March 29, 2024, and opened officially on April 25th, 2024.

In Spring 2024, Gatsby: An American Myth, with music and lyrics by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett and a book by Martyna Majok premiered at the American Repertory Theater. On May 25, 2024, the show began previews and opened officially on June 5 of the same year. It closed on August 3rd, 2024.

About Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page is a British actor best known for his role in the first season of Netflix's period drama Bridgerton in 2020. He has also appeared in the series Waterloo Road (2015) on BBC One, Roots (2016) on History, and For the People (2018–2019) on ABC, and has since had roles in the action film The Gray Man (2022), the fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023), and the spy caper Black Bag (2025).