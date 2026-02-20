Wingstastic Book Fair Launches Online Auction of Rare, Signed Broadway Treasures

The Wingstastic Book Fair brings theatre lovers an extraordinary opportunity to own rare and signed Broadway treasures while supporting a vital nonprofit mission: preserving theatre history. The online book auction, benefiting the 501(c)3 nonprofit Wait in the Wings, opens Saturday February 21st featuring exclusive items from some of Broadway’s most celebrated creators and storytellers.

Among the highlights are a signed and sketched first edition, first printing of Wicked, (from author Gregory Maguire’s personal collection), as well as signed books from Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Smash), Charles Strouse (Annie), Wiley Hausam (agent of Jonathon Larson), Michael Riedel (New York Post), Gretchen Dykstra (Founding President of the Times Square Alliance), Paul Gemignani (Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd), Margaret Hall (Playbill), and the puppeteers from the current Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors (Jonothon Lyons, Teddy Yudain, Noel MacNeal, Weston Chandler Long).

Supporters will also have the opportunity to purchase vintage theatre books, as well as books used in the research and development of Wait in the Wings documentaries. These offer fans a unique glimpse into the scholarship and storytelling process behind the creation of each documentary, allowing bidders not only to own a piece of theatre history, but to help build and sustain it.

All proceeds from the Wingstastic Book Fair support the 501(c)3 nonprofit Friends of Wait in the Wings and the mission to preserve Broadway’s untold stories through free YouTube documentaries.

Funds raised through this auction will underwrite a research trip to Germany to explore the history of Dance of the Vampires and the work of its creator, Michael Kunze for a highly anticipated documentary.

“The Wingstastic Book Fair is more than an auction,” said Wait in the Wings founder Brendon Henderson, “It’s a celebration of theatre history and a chance for fans to become part of preserving it.”

The online auction is open to bidders nationwide beginning on February 21st at 12PM (EST). The event will culminate with an auction livestream on February 28th starting at 11AM (EST) on the Wait in the Wings YouTube channel, with lots closing every five minutes.

For more information and to participate in the Wingstastic Book Fair, visit https://givebutter.com/c/witwbooks

About Wait in the Wings

Wait in the Wings is an organization dedicated to preserving Broadway’s overlooked and untold stories through free to access YouTube documentaries. By spotlighting the artists and productions that have shaped theatre history, the organization ensures that the legacy of Broadway continues to inspire future generations. Their 501(c)3 nonprofit Friends of Wait in the Wings helps make these films possible.