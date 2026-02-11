Candy Buckley, Mahira Kakkar and More to Star in THE EMPORIUM at CSC

Classic Stage Company has revealed the cast for the New York premiere of Thornton Wilder’s final play, The Emporium, adapted and completed by Kirk Lynn (Lipstick Traces) and directed by Rob Melrose (Born with Teeth).

The Emporium will feature Candy Buckley (Scandalous), Mahira Kakkar (Life of Pi), Eva Kaminsky (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child), Patrick Kerr (You Can’t Take It with You), Derek Smith (The Lion King), Joe Tapper (You Can't Take It with You), and Cassia Thompson (Zack).

The Emporium will run from April 30 – June 7, 2026 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. Opening night is set for May 18.

More than 75 years in the making, an unfinished work by one of America’s greatest dramatists takes the New York stage at last. The Emporium unveils Thornton Wilder’s final play, brought to life through playwright Kirk Lynn’s masterful completion. As a young man journeys through the city and beyond, he encounters a world of wonder, meaning, and the elusive truths of life itself. Wilder’s long-unseen masterpiece is finally ready to be discovered, offering a rare chance to experience a new work from a legendary voice.

The creative team for The Emporium includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Cat Tate Starmer (Lighting Design), Darron L West (Sound Design), and tbd casting co./Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA (Casting).

Tickets are now available for CSC Patrons of Over $1,000. Individual tickets for The Emporium will go on sale on March 5.