Exclusive Video: Elizabeth Stanley Sings 'I Don't Ask' From ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE

Joy Machine Records has released All the World’s a Stage: Original Cast Recording – the new musical with book, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon – has been released in streaming and digital platforms, Friday, February 20. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive video of Elizabeth Stanely singing 'I Don't Ask' here!

The album features performances by Elizabeth Stanley, Eliza Pagelle, and Jon-Michael Reese.

As a gay high school teacher in small-town 1990s America, Ricky Alleman knows exactly what part he needs to play. When an offbeat student enlists his help to win a statewide theater competition, his efforts tangle with the local church, and Ricky’s carefully compartmentalized life starts to unravel. All the World’s a Stage is a brand new musical about making connections and being true to ourselves, even in a polarized world.