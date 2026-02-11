Jesse Tyler Ferguson To Star as Truman Capote In Immersive NYC Revival Of TRU

Jesse Tyler Ferguson will star as Truman Capote in the first New York revival of Jay Presson Allen’s play Tru.

Tru will be directed by Rob Ashford, and performed in an immersive style in a historic Gilded Ager Upper East Side mansion. Tru will be presented in the mansion’s library for an audience of 99 people per performance.

The House of the Redeemer was built between 1914 and 1916 to serve as the town residence of Edith Shepard Fabbri, a great-granddaughter of Cornelius Vanderbilt and first cousin once removed to Gloria. In 1949, Fabbri deeded the building to a board of trustees under the auspices of the Episcopal Church to be used as a religious retreat house under the name House of the Redeemer. It was designated a New York City Landmark in 1974 and is now considered one of the finest examples of early twentieth-century residential architecture in the city.

The engagement begins previews on Friday, March 6, opens Thursday, March 19, and runs through Sunday, April 12.

The creative team for the revival includes Mike Harrison (scenic decor and properties), Emily Schmit (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), Kate Wilson (dialect coach), Stephen Sposito (associate director), and Eloia Peterson (production stage manager). Hudson Theatrical Associates serves as production supervisor with Jonathan Whitton & Christophe Desorbay of Seaview as General Manager.

The one-man play originally premiered on Broadway in 1989, with Robert Morse as Capote, who went on to win the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding One-Person Show. He reprised his role in the 1992 American Playhouse presentation of Tru, winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie.

Adapted from Capote's own words, Tru takes place in 1975 in his New York apartment during the writer's final days. Having recognized thinly veiled versions of themselves, Manhattan socialites, including Babe Paley and Slim Keith, have turned their backs on the man they once considered a close confidant after an excerpt from Capote's infamous unfinished roman à clef, Answered Prayers, has been published in Esquire. Alone and lonely, Capote soothes himself with pills, vodka, marijuana, and chocolate truffles, all the while musing about his checkered life and career.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Take Me Out, for which he won a Tony Award. Onscreen, he is known for playing Mitchell Pritchett in Modern Family and also hosts the popular podcast Dinner's on Me. In 2025, he starred in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are at The National Theatre and The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.