Photos: First Look at Grey Henson in BIGFOOT!

Today, the off-Broadway production of BIGFOOT! released first-look photos of Tony Award nominee Grey Henson as the titular character. Written by Amber Ruffin, David A. Schmoll, and Kevin Sciretta and directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the new musical comedy begins previews tonight at New York City Center Stage I (131 W 55th St) ahead of an opening night on Sunday, March 1.

Additionally, producer Benson Drive Productions, (George Strus, CEO) announced today that the production will extend for an additional three weeks due to popular demand. Tickets are now on sale through April 26, 2026 at bigfootthemusical.com.

A digital rush is now available through TodayTix. The digital rush opens every day at 9:00am ET for that day’s performance. Rush tickets are $39 and subject to availability.

BIGFOOT! stars Tony Award-nominee Grey Henson as ‘Bigfoot,’ Tony Award-nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry as ‘Francine,’ Katerina McCrimmon as ‘Joanne,’ Alex Moffat as ‘Mayor,’ Jason Tam as ‘Doctor’, Jade Jones as ‘As Cast’, and covers Jake Letts, Kala Ross, and Mike Millan.

Set in the town of Muddirt, a glow-in-the-dark oasis that exists somewhere between a chemical dump site and a nuclear power plant, BIGFOOT! is a larger-than-life musical tale of corrupt politicians, small town paranoia, and misunderstood youth. When that youth happens to be eight feet tall, innocent, and in dire need of electrolysis, it makes him more than a target. It makes him the subject of a can’t miss can’t-myth musical comedy.

Featuring lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Amber Ruffin, a book by Ruffin and Kevin Sciretta (MST3K), music by David Schmoll (The Second City) and direction and choreography by Danny Meffford (Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen), BIGFOOT! is musical comedy’s next BIG thing!

