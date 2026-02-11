Photos: Whitney Leavitt  and More in CHICAGO on Broadway

You can now catch a first look at the new cast of Chicago, including Whitney Leavitt as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton and Greg Hildreth as “Amos Hart." Check out new production images below!

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York’s Ambassador Theatre. Celebrating almost 29 years on Broadway, Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical.

The current cast of Chicago features Whitney Leavitt as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and M. Kilgore as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Max Clayton, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.