Clint Dyer to Direct Three American Plays Featuring All-Black Casts in the UK

Deadline has reported that Clint Dyer, deputy artistic director of the UK’s National Theatre, will direct three American plays in the UK, featuring all-black casts. The three plays are One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Story and American Buffalo.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's nest will be presented at The Old Vic, featuring Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Nurse Ratched; Aaron Pierre (The Morning Show, The Underground Railroad) as Randle McMurphy; and Giles Terera (Death of England: Delroy, Hamilton) as Dale Harding.

The london premiere of The Story will be presented in the Olivier from August 27 through October 24. The cast will feature Letitia Wright (Black Panther, Small Axe), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black, The Equalizer), Ashley Thomas (Hostage, Top Boy) Wilf Scolding (Andor, Game of Thrones) and Jay Simpson (The Day of the Jackal, The Holiday).

American Buffalo is aiming to open in the West End in late fall. There’s one more part to cast for the three-hander, says Dyer.