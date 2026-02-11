Review Roundup: THE GREAT GATSBY Embarks on Tour

The North American Tour is underway for THE GREAT GATSBY, a new musical. The tour began performances in Baltimore, MD at The Hippodrome Theatre on January 31, 2026, before playing in various cities across North America. Check out the reviews here!

Rounding out the principal cast are Joshua Grosso (Les Misérables, National Tour) as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson (The Book of Mormon, West End) as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan (Anastasia, National Tour) as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner (Back to the Future: The Musical, Broadway) as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions (A Wonderful World, Broadway) as George Wilson, and Edward Staudenmayer (Girl from the North Country, Broadway) as Meyer Wolfsheim, who will join previously announced Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

Timoth David Copney, BroadwayWorld: Senzel Ahmady and Jake David Smith, as Daisy and Jay Gatsby, both have outstanding voices and a beautiful elegance. Lila Coogan as Myrtle and Talley Sessions as George bring just the right amount of grit to their roles. Leanne Robinson pairs hard edges with the voice of an angel as Jordan. Will Branner is appropriately smarmy as Tom Buchanan, and Edward Staudenmayer nails the shady bootlegger Meyer Wolfsheim.

Herb Merrick, MD Theatre Guide: “Spectacle over substance” is a frequent cry of theatre critics as technology increases. Audiences, however, will always enjoy the spectacle of musical theatre as a break from the problems of their daily lives and the world. “The Great Gatsby” provides romantic comedy, melodrama, and a good story along with stunning visual effects of sound, light, and scenery. While it may not emphasize all the themes of the novel, it is a very enjoyable presentation of an important era of our American social history.

Isabella Artino, DC Theater Arts: This production exemplifies the glitz and glamour of the Roaring Twenties in a way only the stage can. With jazzy musical numbers, lovable characters with questionable motives, and a riotously fun background, The Great Gatsby will transport audiences in great style, old sport!

Mary Carole McCauley, The Baltimore Sun: Some advice to the team behind "The Great Gatsby" musical touring at Baltimore's Hippodrome: Read the book.