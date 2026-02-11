OH, MARY!, KINKY BOOTS and More Set For Theatre Under The Stars 2026/27 Season

Theatre Under The Stars has unveiled a lineup of Broadway hits for its 2026/27 season. The upcoming season features everything from beloved classics to the acclaimed comedy, Oh, Mary!

The 2026/27 season at the Hobby Center opens in September with the beloved classic Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. In October, big laughs take center stage as the regional premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire brings all the heart and hilarity of the beloved film to the musical stage. The holidays sparkle with Disney’s The Little Mermaid, as Theatre Under The Stars transforms the stage into an underwater world filled with beloved characters, unforgettable music, and theatrical magic for audiences of all ages.

The season continues in February with The Who’s Tommy, the electrifying rock opera that changed the course of music history.

Spring will feature the Tony-winning Kinky Boots. Closing out the season, TUTS brings one of Broadway’s hottest tickets to Houston with Oh, Mary!, a razor-sharp, Pulitzer Prize finalist comedy that reimagines history – with absurd and intentional historic inaccuracy – following Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to her husband’s assassination.

“This season is pure joy for theatre lovers,” said TUTS Artistic Director Dan Knechtges. “We’re bringing everything from timeless classics like The Music Man to Broadway’s hottest new comedy Oh, Mary! A subscription means you won’t miss a moment of this incredible lineup.”

Subscriptions for the 2026/27 Season are on sale now. Current TUTS subscribers have priority access to renew their seats for the Theatre Under The Stars 2026/27 season. Season ticket holders enjoy a variety of perks including 20% off the regular ticket prices, first access to seats, complimentary ticket exchanges across productions, and savings on additional seats for friends and family. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale in July.

THE THEATRE UNDER THE STARS 2026/27 SEASON

Meredith Willson’s The Music Man

Sept. 15 - 27

Book, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Willson

Based on the story by Meredith Wilson and Frank Lacey

Meredith Willson's six-time Tony Award-winning beloved musical comedy The Music Man marches into Houston with laughter, heart and all the music you love.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Oct. 20 – Nov. 1

Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell

Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick

Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Dec. 8 - 24

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater

Book by Doug Wright

Based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney film that was produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker and written & directed by John Musker & Ron Clements. Originally Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions

Disney's The Little Mermaid is a dazzling musical adventure featuring unforgettable songs like "Under the Sea" and "Part of Your World." Follow Ariel's enchanting journey as she dreams of life above the sea in this Broadway-sized spectacular.

The Who’s Tommy

Feb. 2 - 14, 2027

Book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend

Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend

Additional Music and Lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. And now, it’s back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever.

Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.

Kinky Boots

Mar. 30 – Apr. 11, 2027

Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Based on the Miramax motion picture of the same name, written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth

Everybody say “Yeah!” and let Kinky Boots lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Winner of the Tony, Grammy, and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Oh, Mary!

Apr. 27 – May 9, 2027

A new play by Cole Escola

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! received two Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.