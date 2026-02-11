Jennifer Hudson Joins Producing Team of DREAMGIRLS Broadway Revival

Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson will join the producing team for the upcoming Broadway revival of the Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls. The production is returning to New York this fall, in its first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival.

Dreamgirls, for which Ms. Hudson won the Academy Award for her portrayal of ‘Effie White’ in the 2006 Bill Condon film, marks her third Broadway producing credit. With a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, this new production will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown. The original Broadway production was directed and choregraphed by Michael Bennett.

Ms. Hudson said, “Twenty years ago, my life changed forever because of a film called Dreamgirls. Inspired by the iconic stage musical, I was given the opportunity of a lifetime to portray the one and only Effie White—a woman whose story and voice remain an ever-present force in my life. I am beyond honored to join the extraordinary producing team behind this special, newly reimagined Broadway revival, and to help bring Dreamgirls back to the stage through the visionary direction and choreography of Camille A. Brown. This fall cannot come soon enough.”

Hudson joins producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner and John Johnson.

Since its original Broadway premiere at the Imperial Theatre in 1981, Dreamgirls has been hailed as a seismic cultural event and one of the most electrifying musicals of all time. Directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, the original production fused R&B, soul, and showbiz storytelling like never before, introducing now-legendary hits, including “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only,” and the title anthem “Dreamgirls.” That original production garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Actor and Actress in Featured Roles, and launched the career of Jennifer Holliday—whose iconic Act I showstopper had audiences leaping to their feet mid-performance. In his rave review for The New York Times, Frank Rich famously declared, “When Broadway history is being made, you can feel it.” Its impact has endured for over four decades, inspiring generations of artists and winning devoted fans around the world through countless productions and the Academy Award-winning film adaptation.

More Dreamgirls news will be announced soon.