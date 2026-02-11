McKenzie Kurtz, Isabelle McCalla, Brad Oscar & More Join SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

Today, Schmigadoon! announced additional members of the production’s Broadway company who will join the previously announced Alex Brightman and Sara Chase. Brightman and Chase will star as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Schmigadoon’s memorable group of townspeople features Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer (Once Upon a Mattress, Wicked) as Mildred Layton, Reverend Layton’s morally superior wife who is in everybody’s business.

Reprising her role from the Apple Original series, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Into the Woods) is Florence Menlove, the oblivious and dutiful wife of Mayor Menlove.

Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten) will star as Mayor Menlove, the welcoming mayor of the town with a secret (and a song) in his heart.

Isabelle McCalla (Water For Elephants, The Prom) plays Emma Tate, a more modern woman and the town’s teacher who struggles to fit into the town’s strict mold.

Ayaan Diop will make his Broadway debut as Carson, a lovable young resident of Schmigadoon who adds comedic charm.

Screen and stage star Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen, “And Just Like That…”) is Doc, the handsome town doctor with an icy heart.

Max Clayton (Bandstand, The Music Man) will star as Danny Bailey, the town bad boy who is trouble with a capital T, especially once he sets his sights on Melissa (Chase).

McKenzie Kurtz (Heathers, Wicked) will portray Betsy, the farmer’s daughter who instantly falls for Josh (Brightman).

Also joining the company are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer as additional Schmigadoon townspeople.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production will begin previews at the Nederlander Theatre on Saturday, April 4 with an opening night set for Monday, April 20 and will run through Sunday, September 6.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels and based on the Award-winning Apple Original series from Universal Television, this delightfully hilarious musical features a book and Emmy Award–winning score by Cinco Paul (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli (Newsies, The Cher Show, Death Becomes Her), set design from Scott Pask, costume design from Linda Cho, lighting design from Donald Holder, sound design from Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design from Tom Watson and makeup design from Ashley Ryan.

Schmigadoon! is produced by Lorne Michaels, Micah Frank, and Caroline Maroney on behalf of Broadway Video and Christine Schwarzman and Megan O’Keefe on behalf of No Guarantees Productions. Casting is by The Telsey Office and TT Partners serves as General Manager.

