Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Rise and shine, theatre fans! Today's edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld is packed with heartwarming moments, exciting openings, and fantastic sneak peeks you won’t want to miss. Kristen Faith Oei of Chicago introduces her beloved Broadway Pet in a new Broadway Pets video, while Marjorie Prime celebrates its opening night with stars hitting the red carpet (see the photos!). Over in the "Must Watch" spotlight, catch Rebecca Naomi Jones’ electric final performances in Hadestown, an uplifting number from Hello, Dolly! at Olney Theatre Center, and a behind-the-scenes look at Wicked: For Good’s sound design. Plus, peek at dazzling new production shots from Into the Woods at Bridge Theatre, The BFG, and Cinderella making magic overseas. Theatre newsmakers are buzzing with the announcement that August Rush is being developed for the stage, plus fresh reviews, exciting casting, West End announcements, and much more. Read on for your daily dose of Broadway and beyond!