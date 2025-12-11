 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 11, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Rise and shine, theatre fans! Today's edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld is packed with heartwarming moments, exciting openings, and fantastic sneak peeks you won’t want to miss. Kristen Faith Oei of Chicago introduces her beloved Broadway Pet in a new Broadway Pets video, while Marjorie Prime celebrates its opening night with stars hitting the red carpet (see the photos!). Over in the "Must Watch" spotlight, catch Rebecca Naomi Jones’ electric final performances in Hadestown, an uplifting number from Hello, Dolly! at Olney Theatre Center, and a behind-the-scenes look at Wicked: For Good’s sound design. Plus, peek at dazzling new production shots from Into the Woods at Bridge Theatre, The BFG, and Cinderella making magic overseas. Theatre newsmakers are buzzing with the announcement that August Rush is being developed for the stage, plus fresh reviews, exciting casting, West End announcements, and much more. Read on for your daily dose of Broadway and beyond!

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image
Video: Kristen Faith Oei Cuddles up with Her Broadway Pet, Easter

In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Chicago star Kristen Faith Oei tell us all about her foster-fail, Easter. Watch in this video!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image
Video: MARJORIE PRIME Celebrates Opening Night

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Audiences are figuring that out at Majorie Prime, which celebrated its opening night on Broadway. Watch as we take you inside the big nigh tin this video.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image
Photos: The Stars of MARJORIE PRIME Hit the Red Carpet On Opening Night

The cast of Marjorie Prime on Broadway officially opened on Monday, December 8, at the Helen Hayes Theater. Check out photos of the cast hitting the opening night red carpet!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Rebecca Naomi Jones Sings 'Our Lady of the Underground' in HADESTOWN
by Michael Major
As Rebecca Naomi Jones begins her final week in Hadestown on Broadway, watch her performance 'Our Lady of the Underground' in the hit musical. Watch a video of her as 'Persephone' before her last bow on Sunday.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' from HELLO, DOLLY! at Olney Theatre Center
by Joshua Wright
See Nova Y. Payton and the cast of HELLO, DOLLY! at ​Olney Theatre Center perform 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes.' The production will run through January 4, 2026. The two-time Helen Hayes Award-winner stars as the meddling matchmaker Dolly Levi in a production directed by Kevin S. McAllister, choreographed by Eamon Foley, and music direction by Christopher Youstra. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image Video: Go Behind the Scenes of WICKED: FOR GOOD Sound Design in New Featurette
by Josh Sharpe
In a new featurette for Wicked: For Good, sound mixers Simon Hayes and Andy Nelson, sound designer John Marquis, and more delve into the world of sound as heard in the new film. Watch the video now.. (more...)

Video: Lencia Kebede Opens Up About Her 'Elphaba' in WICKED
by Michael Major
Lencia Kebede sits down to discuss her interpretation of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway in a new episode of Citizens of Oz. In the video, the Hamilton alum opens up about her take on the iconic character and more.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: Jo Foster, Katie Brayben and More in INTO THE WOODS at the Bridge Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of London Theatre Company's Into The Woods. The major new production is helmed by director Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: THE BFG Celebrates Opening Night at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The official opening of The BFG was recently held at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. Check out photos from the opening celebrations here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More Image Photos: CINDERELLA Pantomime at the Richmond Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of this evening's Gala Night, Richmond Theatre have released production images for their family pantomime Cinderella. Check out the photos and learn more here.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
DOG SEES GOD Reading Held in New York
by Stephi Wild
A private industry reading of an updated version of Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead - the acclaimed queer reimagining of the Peanuts characters - was held recently in New York.. (more...)
Justin Anderson Taylor's UNBLINKING EYE To Receive Industry Presentation At Theaterlab
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Flying Carpet Theatre Company, NextStage Productions and Shotgun Curly Productions will present an invite only industry presentation of Unblinking Eye, a visceral new work about the wars we no longer see by Justin Anderson Taylor.. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: THE BFG at Royal Shakespeare Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Royal Shakespeare Company is presenting The BFG, based on the novel by Roald Dahl and directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director, Daniel Evans. See what the critics are saying here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: ELF THE MUSICAL Embarks on Holiday Season Tour
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the brand-new tour of Elf The Musical, following the limited holiday Broadway engagement at The Marquis Theatre last year. The tour will come to 10 cities this holiday season, including Chicago, Atlanta, and San Antonio. . (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Review: ARIODANTE, Royal Ballet and Opera
by Gary Naylor
Musically impressive with real high points, the drama does not quite hold together. (more...)
Review: David Archuleta Is A Christmas Star With MY ONLY WISH at Joe's Pub
by Stephen Mosher
Your only wish this holiday season should be to see David Archuleta's Christmas show at Joe's Pub.. (more...)
Julie Benko Will Join the Cast of RAGTIME in January
by Stephi Wild
Julie Benko will join the company of the revival of Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theater as ‘Emma Goldman’ beginning Friday, January 9 through Sunday, March 29. Learn more here!. (more...)
COYOTE UGLY Musical, With Music From Diane Warren, Will Premiere in the West End in 2027
by Stephi Wild
The musical stage adaptation of the cult hit film Coyote Ugly, based on the iconic New York Coyote Ugly Saloon bar, will come to the West End in 2027 with the original multi award winning team behind the music, lyrics and script.. (more...)
Matt Willis and Katie Hall Will Lead CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London
by Stephi Wild
New casting has been announced for the West End production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB. From 26 January 2026, West End star Katie Hall will play Sally Bowles and actor, presenter and Brit Award winner Matt Willis will play Emcee.. (more...)
Review: DANIEL'S HUSBAND, Marylebone Theatre
by Clementine Scott
We’re in a room straight out of the pages of Architectural Digest, two couples sipping Scotch on mid-century chaise longues. Like most plays set entirely in someone’s living room, though, fault lines amidst the middle-class domestic bliss soon emerge.. (more...)
Theater-Themed Titles THE MUSICAL and RUN AMOK Set World Premieres at Sundance
by Josh Sharpe
Sundance has announced the film lineup for the 2026 festival, which features theater titles The Musical and Run Amok, both of which will compete in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category. . (more...)
Jean Smart to be Honored at Roundabout Theatre Company 2026 Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Roundabout Theatre Company's 2026 Gala will honor Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Smart will be honored for her contribution to the theatre with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre.. (more...)
Alex Newell, Cedric Neal, and More Will Lead ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Concert in London
by Stephi Wild
A one-night-only concert production of Once On This Island will be performed at Theatre Royal Drury Lane next year. The performance will be on Sunday, 8 February 2026. Learn more here!. (more...)

Nicole Scherzinger to Perform in DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, Gwen Stefani, and more are among the star-studded lineup set to perform in the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special airing on Thursday, December 25.. (more...)

Videos