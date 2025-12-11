Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11, 2025- MARJORIE PRIME Opens On Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 11, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Rise and shine, theatre fans! Today's edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld is packed with heartwarming moments, exciting openings, and fantastic sneak peeks you won’t want to miss. Kristen Faith Oei of Chicago introduces her beloved Broadway Pet in a new Broadway Pets video, while Marjorie Prime celebrates its opening night with stars hitting the red carpet (see the photos!). Over in the "Must Watch" spotlight, catch Rebecca Naomi Jones’ electric final performances in Hadestown, an uplifting number from Hello, Dolly! at Olney Theatre Center, and a behind-the-scenes look at Wicked: For Good’s sound design. Plus, peek at dazzling new production shots from Into the Woods at Bridge Theatre, The BFG, and Cinderella making magic overseas. Theatre newsmakers are buzzing with the announcement that August Rush is being developed for the stage, plus fresh reviews, exciting casting, West End announcements, and much more. Read on for your daily dose of Broadway and beyond!
Video: Kristen Faith Oei Cuddles up with Her Broadway Pet, Easter
In this edition of Broadway Pets, watch as Chicago star Kristen Faith Oei tell us all about her foster-fail, Easter. Watch in this video!
Video: MARJORIE PRIME Celebrates Opening Night
What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Audiences are figuring that out at Majorie Prime, which celebrated its opening night on Broadway. Watch as we take you inside the big nigh tin this video.
Photos: The Stars of MARJORIE PRIME Hit the Red Carpet On Opening Night
The cast of Marjorie Prime on Broadway officially opened on Monday, December 8, at the Helen Hayes Theater. Check out photos of the cast hitting the opening night red carpet!
| Video: Rebecca Naomi Jones Sings 'Our Lady of the Underground' in HADESTOWN
by Michael Major
As Rebecca Naomi Jones begins her final week in Hadestown on Broadway, watch her performance 'Our Lady of the Underground' in the hit musical. Watch a video of her as 'Persephone' before her last bow on Sunday.. (more...)
| Video: 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' from HELLO, DOLLY! at Olney Theatre Center
by Joshua Wright
See Nova Y. Payton and the cast of HELLO, DOLLY! at Olney Theatre Center perform 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes.' The production will run through January 4, 2026. The two-time Helen Hayes Award-winner stars as the meddling matchmaker Dolly Levi in a production directed by Kevin S. McAllister, choreographed by Eamon Foley, and music direction by Christopher Youstra. . (more...)
Video: Go Behind the Scenes of WICKED: FOR GOOD Sound Design in New Featurette
Video: Lencia Kebede Opens Up About Her 'Elphaba' in WICKED
| Photos: Jo Foster, Katie Brayben and More in INTO THE WOODS at the Bridge Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of London Theatre Company's Into The Woods. The major new production is helmed by director Jordan Fein with set and costume design by Tom Scutt.. (more...)
| Photos: THE BFG Celebrates Opening Night at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre
by Stephi Wild
The official opening of The BFG was recently held at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. Check out photos from the opening celebrations here!. (more...)
| Photos: CINDERELLA Pantomime at the Richmond Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Ahead of this evening's Gala Night, Richmond Theatre have released production images for their family pantomime Cinderella. Check out the photos and learn more here.. (more...)
Nicole Scherzinger to Perform in DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, Gwen Stefani, and more are among the star-studded lineup set to perform in the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special airing on Thursday, December 25.. (more...)
|
