Justin Anderson Taylor's UNBLINKING EYE To Receive Industry Presentation At Theaterlab

The Flying Carpet Theatre Company, NextStage Productions and Shotgun Curly Productions will present an invite only industry presentation of Unblinking Eye, a visceral new work about the wars we no longer see by Justin Anderson Taylor, directed by Jessi D. Hill (Crystal Skillman's Open at WP Theater/The Tank; Matthew Freeman's The Ask at wild project) at Theaterlab on Thursday January 22 at 11am, Friday, January 23 at 11am & 4pm, and Saturday, January 24 at 11am. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

The world is living through a new era of invisible warfare. Drones, surveillance, and AI-driven targeting are reshaping both foreign battlefields and domestic politics. Born from a decade of ensemble creation and shaped by conversations with Air Force members, veterans, and Afghan refugees, Unblinking Eye fuses movement, sound, and story to expose the toll of remote warfare. Physical theatre erupts as an unflinching encounter, an invitation to feel what our technologies of distance have done to our sense of empathy, orality, and self.

Unblinking Eye follows Iris, a New Mexico teenager who loves horses and hunting in the desert. Desperate for money, she takes the only job she can find - firing Hellfire missiles at pixelated figures in Pakistan from a nearby Air Force base. The work corrodes her conscience until one day it explodes awake with a message that rocks her, her base, and the U.S. military. Based on interviews with Air Force drone operators, this story transforms the headlines of the modern war into an immersive fusion of physical theater and sound.

The cast features Leeanne Hutchison (Liberation on Broadway), Karen Anne Light (Prowling the Abyss at Dixon Place), and Christopher Tramantana (Vera Laughed with Playwrights Horizons). The creative team includes Sound Design by Jane Shaw (Lortel Award nomination for I Was Most Alive With You at Playwrights Horizons; Drama Desk Award nomination for Men on Boats with Clubbed Thumb) and Lighting & Scenic Design by Wyatt Moniz (The Vicksburg Project with Harlem Stage).