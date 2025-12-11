Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme to Livestream Holiday Show

Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon will host a global livestream of this year’s all-new iteration of “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” on December 23 at 7PM PST.

Audiences will get to stream the show as the award-winning comedy duo perform at the Moore Theatre in Seattle. Tickets to the livestream event are available now here. For the first time ever, fans also have the opportunity to re-stream three previous iterations of “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show,” including the 2024, 2023 and 2021 shows, as well as the 2020 made-for-TV holiday special.

Actress and Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer has also been announced as the new voice of “Rodudu” in this year’s holiday show, a Rudolph-themed Labubu-inspired toy that plays a key role in bringing Jinkx & DeLa together to explore the dangers of A.I. Last week, it was announced that Emmy Award-winning actor Jeff Hiller as the voice of this year’s narrator, Mr. Fir.

Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is currently on the road across 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 12 - December 30. Tickets are on sale now here. The full list of dates can be found here.

This marks the dynamic duo’s 7th live holiday show production, following the success of six previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020). Since its inception, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, escaped the meta clutches of their own holiday traditions, and led a harrowing rescue mission in the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets. This year, the duo has produced a show featuring a body swap storyline.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2025 tour is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon).

Photo Credit: Mettie Ostrowski