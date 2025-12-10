Video: Lencia Kebede Opens Up About Her 'Elphaba' in WICKED





Lencia Kebede sits down to discuss her interpretation of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway in a new episode of Citizens of Oz. In the video, the Hamilton alum opens up about her take on the iconic character, along with her favorite costume in the show, what she hopes audiences take away from it, and more.

In the new interview, Kebede reflects on her audition process, revealing that her first time singing "Defying Gravity" was "one of the most challenging feats" of her career. She also opens up about her first introduction to Wicked and how she built her own version of Elphaba.

"One thing that's really important to me about my interpretation of the character of Elphaba is her vulnerability and her relationship with her own vulnerability. She's incredibly sensitive, which is why she's so explosive.

As a fan of the show, you see the big numbers, she's flying, she's singing these high notes. But sometimes I feel like the in between moments that build who she is are forgotten and those in between moments are what drive the big, blockbuster songs."

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”