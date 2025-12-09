Photos: The Stars of MARJORIE PRIME Hit the Red Carpet On Opening Night

The cast of Marjorie Prime on Broadway officially opened on Monday, December 8, at the Helen Hayes Theater. Check out photos of the cast hitting the opening night red carpet below!

The Broadway production of Jordan Harrison’s Marjorie Prime, directed by Anne Kauffman, stars Danny Burstein, Christopher Lowell, Cynthia Nixon, and June Squibb in the title role of Marjorie Prime.

What would you say to someone you lost, if you could see them again? What if they’re a better listener now than when they were alive? Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison reinvents the family drama in his richly spare, wryly funny, and powerful MARJORIE PRIME, directed by Anne Kauffman. A heart-achingly beautiful rumination on aging and artificial intelligence, memory and mortality, love and legacy, Marjorie Prime examines the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein, June Squibb and Chris Lowell