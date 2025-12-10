Jean Smart to be Honored at Roundabout Theatre Company 2026 Gala

Roundabout Theatre Company's 2026 Gala will honor Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart on Monday, March 9, 2026 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Tony Award-nominee Jeremy Jordan will perform a concert created for the special occasion.

Smart will be honored for her contribution to the theatre with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. The award is given to those who have made an indelible impact on the arts, theatre and Roundabout. All tickets and tables include a seat for the dinner, live auction, and the special concert performance.

Smart, who was most recently seen on stage in Call Me Izzy at Studio 54, previously starred in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2000 revival of The Man Who Came to Dinner which was the inaugural production of the American Airlines Theatre (now Todd Haimes Theatre). She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as “Lorraine Sheldon”.

All proceeds benefit Roundabout’s many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

Gala Tickets range from $2,500 – $10,000 and include seating for the dinner and performance, and an invitation to the private cocktail party with Roundabout artists starting at $3,500. Gala Tables start at $25,000 and include a table of ten for dinner and the performance.

To purchase tickets or a table to Roundabout’s 2026 Gala, contact: events@roundabouttheatre.org

Jean Smart’s performance in Call Me Izzy, written by Jamie Wax (Evangeline, CBS News) and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George) this past summer marked her long awaited return to Broadway. She earned a Tony Award nomination for her role as Lorraine Sheldon in The Man Who Came To Dinner, and also starred as Marlene in Piaf.

Smart’s Off-Broadway credits include Fit to Be Tied, written by Nicky Silver and The End Of The Day, written by Jon Robin Baitz at Playwrights Horizons; and Last Summer at Bluefish Cove at Actors Playhouse, for which she received a Drama Desk nomination, and won an L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award when she reprised the role at The Fountain Theatre.

Smart has won seven Emmy Awards, and is one of only two actors to have earned the award in comedy lead, supporting, and guest categories; she has also received three SAG Awards, two Golden Globes, five Critics Choice Awards, and a Grammy nomination. Her television credits include Deborah Vance in “Hacks” on HBO Max, “Mare of Easttown,” “Watchmen,” “Fargo,” "Frasier,” “Legion," "24," "Samantha, Who?," "Designing Women","Style and Substance," and "High Society.”

Select film credits include: Babylon, Wildflower, The Accountant, Garden State, Sweet Home Alabama, A Simple Favor, Guinevere, (Independent Spirit Award nomination) The Kid, Hope Springs, I Heart Huckabees and Flashpoint.