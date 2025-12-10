Photos: Red Bucket Follies Raises Record $7,344,304 for Broadway Cares

This is the highest total ever raised in a Broadway Cares fundraising season, flying past the previous record of $6.8 million just set in the spring.
This year’s Red Bucket Follies took place at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The annual variety show, performed December 8 and 9, 2025, celebrated 55 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in the fall #RedBuckets fundraising for Broadway Cares. See photos!
Red Bucket Follies and the six weeks of in-theater fundraising raised a record-shattering $7,344,304. That’s the highest total ever raised in a Broadway Cares fundraising season, flying past the previous record of $6.8 million just set in the spring.
The total was announced at the conclusion of Tuesday’s performance by special guests Kristin Chenoweth (The Queen of Versailles), Tom Felton (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Jane Krakowski (Oh, Mary!).
Here's the breakdown of this year’s fundraising leaders:
Top Fundraiser: Hamilton - $564,393
1st Runner-Up: Just in Time - $491,236
2nd Runner-Up: Maybe Happy Ending - $286,274
3rd Runner-Up: Hadestown - $251,603
4th Runner-Up: Wicked - $177,298
Top Fundraiser: Waiting for Godot - $430,790
1st Runner-Up: Oh, Mary! - $264,442
2nd Runner-Up: Art - $188,905
Top Fundraiser: Prince Faggot - $47,826
1st Runner-Up: Little Shop of Horrors - $41,866
2nd Runner-Up: Heathers - $37,397
Top Fundraiser: Wicked - Munchkinland - $273,544
1st Runner-Up: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical - $248,677
2nd Runner-Up: The Sound of Music - $244,261
3rd Runner-Up: Beauty and the Beast - $206,816
4th Runner-Up: Moulin Rouge! The Musical - $203,155
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson, Michael Hull
