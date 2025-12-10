Photos: Red Bucket Follies Raises Record $7,344,304 for Broadway Cares

Click Here for More on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

This year’s Red Bucket Follies took place at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The annual variety show, performed December 8 and 9, 2025, celebrated 55 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in the fall #RedBuckets fundraising for Broadway Cares. See photos!

Red Bucket Follies and the six weeks of in-theater fundraising raised a record-shattering $7,344,304. That’s the highest total ever raised in a Broadway Cares fundraising season, flying past the previous record of $6.8 million just set in the spring.

The total was announced at the conclusion of Tuesday’s performance by special guests Kristin Chenoweth (The Queen of Versailles), Tom Felton (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Jane Krakowski (Oh, Mary!).

Here's the breakdown of this year’s fundraising leaders:

Broadway Musical

Top Fundraiser: Hamilton - $564,393

1st Runner-Up: Just in Time - $491,236

2nd Runner-Up: Maybe Happy Ending - $286,274

3rd Runner-Up: Hadestown - $251,603

4th Runner-Up: Wicked - $177,298

Broadway Play

Top Fundraiser: Waiting for Godot - $430,790

1st Runner-Up: Oh, Mary! - $264,442

2nd Runner-Up: Art - $188,905

Off-Broadway (Play or Musical)

Top Fundraiser: Prince Faggot - $47,826

1st Runner-Up: Little Shop of Horrors - $41,866

2nd Runner-Up: Heathers - $37,397

National Tours

Top Fundraiser: Wicked - Munchkinland - $273,544

1st Runner-Up: A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical - $248,677

2nd Runner-Up: The Sound of Music - $244,261

3rd Runner-Up: Beauty and the Beast - $206,816

4th Runner-Up: Moulin Rouge! The Musical - $203,155