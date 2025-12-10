Video: Rebecca Naomi Jones Sings 'Our Lady of the Underground' in HADESTOWN

As Rebecca Naomi Jones begins her final week in Hadestown on Broadway, watch her performance "Our Lady of the Underground" in the hit musical. Watch a video of her as 'Persephone' before her last bow on Sunday, December 14.

Grammy Award winner Allison Russell will be taking over as Persephone on Tuesday, December 16, after taking on the role in November 2024.

Hadestown is playing in its 6th year on Broadway and also stars Disney star Morgan Dudley as ‘Eurydice,’ Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling as ‘Hermes,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Hades,’ and West End breakout star Jack Wolfe as ‘Orpheus.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.