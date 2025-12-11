Video: Watch Audra McDonald, Joy Woods, & GYPSY Stars Perform Grammy Museum Concert

Audra McDonald, Joy Woods, Jordan Tyson, and Kevin Csolak performed as part of the GRAMMY Museum's event “A New York Evening Celebrating Gypsy” last week. The concert celebrates the Gypsy: 2024 Broadway Cast Recording, which was recently honored with a 2026 GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

Moderated by music supervisor and conductor Andy Einhorn, the video features performances of "Now All I Need Is the Girl," "If Mama Was Married," and "Some People."

All participants in the concert are nominated as principal vocalists, along with Danny Burstein, who played Herbie in the production. The producing team for the GRAMMY-nominated recording includes David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai, Mara Isaacs, Tom Kirdahy, and George C. Wolfe. This marks for first GRAMMY nomination for Octoverse Media, for the label’s first album release.

Gypsy: 2024 Broadway Cast Recording is available in streaming and digital formats, CD, and a 2-LP vinyl/book edition, which features a hand-numbered, limited-edition 64-page hardback book, with thirteen exclusive essays, exclusive production photography, and complete lyrics. To hear the digital album, or order the CD and vinyl editions, please visit gypsy.lnk.to/2024BCR

Gypsy set a GRAMMY record becoming the first show to spawn five nominated albums in this category. (The album from the original production starring Ethel Merman won in 1960, a revival starring Tyne Daly was nominated in 1991, a revival starring Bernadette Peters won in 2004, and a revival starring Patti LuPone was nominated in 2009.) Right now, Gypsy is tied with West Side Story, Into the Woods, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with four nominated albums each.

Gypsy was performed from November 21, 2024 through Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre. The album, which is also available on CD in streaming and digital formats, is produced by David Caddick, David Lai, and Andy Einhorn. The album co-producers are Mara Isaacs, Tom Kirdahy, and George C. Wolfe, with Cue to Cue Productions, Thomas M. Neff, and Kerry Washington serving as executive producers.