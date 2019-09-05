Wake Up With BWW 9/5: BETRAYAL Opens on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy opening to Betrayal, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Full casting has been announced for the second year of the national tour of Hello, Dolly! Joining the previously announced Carolee Carmello will be John Bolton (Horace Vandergelder), Daniel Beeman (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine(Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman(Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).

We've got your first listen to a track from Becoming Nancy! Watch in the video below as Jessica Vosk and Lizzie Bea perform 'Night Bus' from the musical!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

The cast was announced today for the second year of the national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Carolee Carmello in the iconic title role.. (more...)

2) Photo Coverage: Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Meets The Press

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Audiences are getting ready to head to Skid Row this fall! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's classic sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors is returning to New York at The Westside Theatre, with previews beginning September 17th and opening night set for October 17th. The production is set to run for a limited engagement through November 24th.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Get A First Listen To Jessica Vosk Singing 'Night Bus' From BECOMING NANCY In New Teaser

Watch in the video as Jessica Vosk and Lizzie Bea give us a first listen to 'Night Bus' from Becoming Nancy - and check back for the full video tomorrow!. (more...)

4) LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Extends Run Through January 19, 2020

Little Shop of Horrors has announced that it is extending eight additional weeks, through January 19, 2020!. (more...)

5) MISS SAIGON Tour Announces Casting Changes

Cameron Mackintosh announced today that Ellie Fishman will assume the role of 'Ellen' beginning on September 24, 2019 at ASU Gammage in Tempe, AZ in his acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON-a smash hit in London, Broadway and across the UK-now on North American Tour.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Keala Settle

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Betrayal opens tonight on Broadway!

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox lead the revival, direct from its critically acclaimed London run. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the company also features Eddie Arnold as the Waiter. The show plays a strictly limited 17-week engagement at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma join the cast of Beautiful tonight!

Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma will assume the roles of Carole King and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful - The Carole KingMusical as the smash-hit musical begins the final nine weeks of its record-breaking run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Bockel and Jeacoma will lead the bows when Beautiful plays its final performance on Sunday, October 27.

BWW Exclusive: Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Alan Menken, and More Talk Bringing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Back to New York

Little Shop of Horrors is headed back to New York! Two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening, "Mindhunter") plays Seymour in the long-awaited revival, opposite Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello D.D.S.

The cast recently met the press and chatted with our own Richard Ridge about the production!

What we're geeking out over: OKLAHOMA! Cast Recording Debuts At #2 On Billboard Chart

The groundbreaking, history-making Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is celebrating the #2 position on the official Billboard Cast Album chart in its debut week, following Hamilton (#1) and beating out Dear Evan Hansen (#3) and Wicked (#4)

Social Butterfly: Nik Walker Rounds Up His Friends For a Playful Roast of James Monroe Iglehart

Nik Walker has started a playful Twitter feud with James Monroe Iglehart.

The saga began when Iglehart stole Walker's shoe, and then sent Walker a video, which he documented on Twitter.

"What disturbs me is not the rhymes, in the video, or the creepy voice," Walker said of Iglehart's video. "What disturbs me is that the man who sent the video has three - count 'em, three - jobs. He's in Hamilton, Hercules, and Freestyle Love Supreme at the same time."

Walker goes on to create the hashtag #NoMoreJobsForJames. He even got some of his friends to submit videos to the campaign.

Follow the rest of the saga, including video testimonials from other actors, here.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles