Photo Coverage: Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Meets The Press

Audiences are getting ready to head to Skid Row this fall! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's classic sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors is returning to New York at The Westside Theatre, with previews beginning September 17th and opening night set for October 17th. The production is set to run for a limited engagement through November 24th.

The cast recently met the press, including Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, and more. Check out the photos below!

Little Shop of Horrors, which is based off of a low-budget 1960 black comedy film, centers around Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey, who discovers a mysterious plant that thrusts them into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

The show first premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before transferring to Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre. The production, which starred Lee Wilkof and Ellen Greene, played there for five years, and the show was later made into a film by Frank Oz in 1986 starring Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Little Shop of Horrors



Robert Ahrens



Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold and Robert Ahrens



Hunter Arnold



Tom Kirdahy



Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold and Robert Ahrens



Christian Borle



Michael Mayer



Bill Lauch, Alan Menken, Sarah Ashman Gillespie and Michael Mayer



Sarah Ashman Gillespie and Michael Mayer



Bill Lauch



Alan Menken



Bill Lauch



Alan Menken, Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle



Tom Kirdahy, Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle



Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle



Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle



Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle



Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Michael Mayer and Christian Borle



Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Michael Mayer and Christian Borle



Salome Smith, Joy Woods and Ari Groover



Salome Smith, Joy Woods and Ari Groover



Kingsley Leggs and Tom Alan Robbins



Kingsley Leggs and Tom Alan Robbins



Tom Kirdahy and Richie Ridge



Christian Borle



Jonathan Groff



The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors that includes-Chelsea Turbin, Tom Alan Robbins, Chris Dwan, Teddy Yudain, Kingsley Leggs, Eric Wright, Kris Roberts, Joy Woods, Salome Smith, Ari Groover, Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle



The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors that includes-Chelsea Turbin, Tom Alan Robbins, Chris Dwan, Teddy Yudain, Kingsley Leggs, Eric Wright, Kris Roberts, Joy Woods, Salome Smith, Ari Groover, Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle



The Cast and Creative Team of Little Shop of Horrors