Photo Coverage: Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Meets The Press

Sep. 4, 2019  

Audiences are getting ready to head to Skid Row this fall! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's classic sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors is returning to New York at The Westside Theatre, with previews beginning September 17th and opening night set for October 17th. The production is set to run for a limited engagement through November 24th.

The cast recently met the press, including Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Christian Borle, and more. Check out the photos below!

Little Shop of Horrors, which is based off of a low-budget 1960 black comedy film, centers around Seymour, a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey, who discovers a mysterious plant that thrusts them into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

The show first premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before transferring to Off-Broadway's Orpheum Theatre. The production, which starred Lee Wilkof and Ellen Greene, played there for five years, and the show was later made into a film by Frank Oz in 1986 starring Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Little Shop of Horrors
Little Shop of Horrors

Robert Ahrens
Robert Ahrens

Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold and Robert Ahrens
Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold and Robert Ahrens

Hunter Arnold
Hunter Arnold

Tom Kirdahy
Tom Kirdahy

Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold and Robert Ahrens
Tom Kirdahy, Hunter Arnold and Robert Ahrens

Christian Borle
Christian Borle

Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer

Bill Lauch, Alan Menken, Sarah Ashman Gillespie and Michael Mayer
Bill Lauch, Alan Menken, Sarah Ashman Gillespie and Michael Mayer

Sarah Ashman Gillespie and Michael Mayer
Sarah Ashman Gillespie and Michael Mayer

Bill Lauch
Bill Lauch

Alan Menken
Alan Menken

Bill Lauch
Bill Lauch

Alan Menken, Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle
Alan Menken, Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff and Christian Borle

Tom Kirdahy, Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
Tom Kirdahy, Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Michael Mayer and Christian Borle
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Michael Mayer and Christian Borle

Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Michael Mayer and Christian Borle
Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, Michael Mayer and Christian Borle

Salome Smith, Joy Woods and Ari Groover
Salome Smith, Joy Woods and Ari Groover

Salome Smith, Joy Woods and Ari Groover
Salome Smith, Joy Woods and Ari Groover

Kingsley Leggs and Tom Alan Robbins
Kingsley Leggs and Tom Alan Robbins

Kingsley Leggs and Tom Alan Robbins
Kingsley Leggs and Tom Alan Robbins

Tom Kirdahy and Richie Ridge
Tom Kirdahy and Richie Ridge

Christian Borle
Christian Borle

Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff

Photo Coverage: Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Meets The Press
The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors that includes-Chelsea Turbin, Tom Alan Robbins, Chris Dwan, Teddy Yudain, Kingsley Leggs, Eric Wright, Kris Roberts, Joy Woods, Salome Smith, Ari Groover, Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle

Photo Coverage: Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Meets The Press
The Cast of Little Shop of Horrors that includes-Chelsea Turbin, Tom Alan Robbins, Chris Dwan, Teddy Yudain, Kingsley Leggs, Eric Wright, Kris Roberts, Joy Woods, Salome Smith, Ari Groover, Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle

The Cast and Creative Team of Little Shop of Horrors
The Cast and Creative Team of Little Shop of Horrors

