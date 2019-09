VIDEO: Nik Walker Rounds Up His Friends For a Playful Roast of James Monroe Iglehart

Nik Walker has started a playful Twitter feud with James Monroe Iglehart.

The saga began when Iglehart stole Walker's shoe, and then sent Walker a video, which he documented on Twitter.

"What disturbs me is not the rhymes, in the video, or the creepy voice," Walker said of Iglehart's video. "What disturbs me is that the man who sent the video has three - count 'em, three - jobs. He's in Hamilton, Hercules, and Freestyle Love Supreme at the same time."

Walker goes on to create the hashtag #NoMoreJobsForJames. He even got some of his friends to submit videos to the campaign.

Even Lin-Manuel Miranda had something to say.

Alright WHO gave @NikkyWalks the Hamilton contact sheet, that's for EMERGENCIES, not calling actors to do yer @jamesmiglehart twitter feuds ? - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 3, 2019

Check out Iglehart's response below and go to his Twitter page to see some of his direct responses to his friends' videos.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You