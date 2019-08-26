Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma to Lead Final Weeks of BEAUTIFUL

Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma will assume the roles of Carole King and Gerry Goffin in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical as the smash-hit musical begins the final nine weeks of its record-breaking run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Bockel and Jeacoma will begin performances Thursday, September 5 and will lead the bows when Beautiful plays its final performance on Sunday, October 27.

As previously announced, Evan Todd will play his final performance as Gerry Goffin on Wednesday, August 28 and three-time Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Carltonwill play her final performance as Carole King on Sunday, September 1.

Bockel and Jeacoma will join current cast members Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Heimer as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, and an 18-person ensemble.

By the time Beautiful takes its final bow, it will have played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the 2nd longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show has been seen by almost 2,200,000 audience members (including, quite famously, Ms. King herself) and has grossed nearly $250,000,000. The musical is the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and recouped its production costs in less than ten months on Broadway.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

For over five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision), and John Miller(Music Coordination).

