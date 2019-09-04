Carolee Carmello Led HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour Announces Full Cast for Second Year

The cast was announced today for the second year of the national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Carolee Carmello in the iconic title role. This new cast of Hello, Dolly! begins performances September 25, 2019 at the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, MO. Additional tour stops include St. Louis, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Toronto, and many more cities across America.

Joining the previously announced Carmello will be John Bolton (Horace Vandergelder), Daniel Beeman (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman (Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).

The ensemble will feature Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Supervision), Ben Whiteley (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), andTelsey + Company (Casting).

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





