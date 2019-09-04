LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Extends Run Through January 19, 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors has announced that it is extending eight additional weeks, through January 19, 2020!

Tickets are available beginning today via Telecharge and at The Westside Theatre box office.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), the production begins previews Tuesday, September 17, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 17, at The Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St).

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening, "Mindhunter") plays Seymour in the long-awaited revival, opposite Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello D.D.S.

The cast also includes Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik; Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act, The Color Purple) as The Voice of Audrey II; Ari Groover (Alice By Heart, Head Over Heels) as Ronnette; Salome Smith (The Wiz at Lyric Stage Co) as Crystal; and newcomer Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast are Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.





