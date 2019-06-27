Breaking: Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, And Charlie Cox Will Lead BETRAYAL On Broadway

BroadwayWorld has learned that Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox (all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma) will lead an upcoming revival of Betrayal, direct from its critically acclaimed London run.

Directed by Mr. Lloyd, the company will also feature Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

The strictly limited 17-week engagement will begin performances Wednesday, August 14 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street), with an official opening night on Thursday, September 5 at 6:30pm.

"Watching this remarkable cast bring new life to Harold Pinter's greatest work has been one of the most gratifying and exciting experiences of my life in the theater. I am thrilled that American audiences will have the chance to witness their stunning performances", said Jamie Lloyd.

This production formed the culmination of Pinter at the Pinter, an unprecedented London season of Harold Pinter's work taking place over the 2018/19 season. This mammoth project consisted of over thirty pieces including all one-act plays by the most important playwright of the 20thcentury. Marking the tenth anniversary of Pinter's death, Betrayal played in the West End theater that bears his name, breaking all box office records.

Tom Hiddleston returned to the London stage in this production following his acclaimed Hamlet directed by Kenneth Branagh and his Evening Standard Award-winning performance in Coriolanus at The Donmar Warehouse in 2014.

Hiddleston is a British actor, best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His theatre credits include: Hamlet, Coriolanus, Ivanov, Othello, Cymbeline, The Changeling. His film credits include: Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, Kong: Skull Island, I Saw The Light, High-Rise, Crimson Peak, Thor: The Dark World, Exhibition, Only Lovers Left Alive, Avengers, War Horse, The Deep Blue Sea, Thor, Archipelago, Unrelated. His television credits include: The Night Manager, The Hollow Crown (Henry IV Parts I & II, Henry V), Wallander, Miss Austen Regrets, The Gathering Storm. He lives in London.

Zawe Ashton will play Emma. Like Pinter, Ashton was born in Hackney, London. Known for her roles in television sitcom Fresh Meat, the comedy series Not Safe for Work, Wanderlust and the forthcoming Velvet Buzzsaw, Zawe starred in The Jamie Lloyd Company production of Jean Genet's The Maids at Trafalgar Studios and played the title role in Lloyd's production of Salomé for Headlong.

Charlie Cox, who plays Jerry, is best known for the leading role in Daredevil for Marvel, Tristan Thorn in Stardust, Jonathan Hellyer Jones in The Theory of Everything and Owen Sleater in HBO's Boardwalk Empire. On stage, he appeared in the 2008 production of The Lover & The Collection, directed by Jamie Lloyd at the Comedy (now Harold Pinter) Theatre, the title role in The Prince of Homburg at The Donmar Warehouse and Nick Payne's Incognito in New York.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, June 28 at 10:00am (EST) through Tuesday, July 9 at 9:59am (EST) by visiting www.Telecharge.com or calling 212-239-6200. Audience Rewards® members will have access to tickets beginning Tuesday, July 9. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Monday, July 15.

The creative team for Betrayal includes scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham. Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

For more information, please visit www.BetrayalOnBroadway.com





