OKLAHOMA! Cast Recording Debuts At #2 On Billboard Chart

The groundbreaking, history-making Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is celebrating the #2 position on the official Billboard Cast Album chart in its debut week, following Hamilton (#1) and beating out Dear Evan Hansen (#3) and Wicked (#4).

The Broadway revival, under the direction of Tony Award nominee Daniel Fish, received two 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. The cast features Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker (Tony Award) as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry.

The production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.

The cast album was produced by Dean Sharenow and Daniel Kluger. This revival is making history as the first time The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has allowed new arrangements of an original score. The New York Times raved, "The well-known melodies have been reimagined by the brilliant orchestrator and arranger Daniel Kluger - with the vernacular throb and straightforwardness of country and western ballads".

Oklahoma! producer Eva Price said "This is such a meaningful recognition. Our production is the first ever in the show's history to win the Tony Award. It's also full circle for Decca Broadway, whose first album ever was the original cast album in 1943. It is a thrilling, extraordinary, and gratifying accomplishment for all of us."

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, opened April 7th, 2019, at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway). Tickets are now available through January 19, 2020 at the box office, www.telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You