BWW TV: Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Alan Menken, and More Talk Bringing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Back to New York

Little Shop of Horrors is headed back to New York!

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening, "Mindhunter") plays Seymour in the long-awaited revival, opposite Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello D.D.S.

The cast recently met the press and chatted with our own Richard Ridge about the production!

"I've never been in a more joyful, electric rehearsal room," says Groff. "Everyone is super passionate about the show."

Borle talked about what it was like working with Howard Ashman and Alan Menken.

"The two of them, Howard and Alan, what they have done in general, the songs they've written in general, have been so important to me, and so moving to me," said Borle. "He's standing right here and I still can't believe it."

Menken talked about how Little Shop includes elements of all of his future work.

"Little Shop is the motherload of everything I've done since then," he says. "The incredible work of Howard Ashman, the incredible storytelling, and finding that musical world that defines a story. That's what we've done ever since then. If you look at Little Shop, there are little elements of things that show up in all of the things I've done since then."

Watch the full video below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), the production begins previews Tuesday, September 17, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 17, at The Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St).

It was also just announced at this event that the production is extending its run through January 19, 2020!

The cast also includes Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik; Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act, The Color Purple) as The Voice of Audrey II; Ari Groover (Alice By Heart, Head Over Heels) as Ronnette; Salome Smith (The Wiz at Lyric Stage Co) as Crystal; and newcomer Joy Woods as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast are Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.





