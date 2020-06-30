Wake Up With BWW 6/30: Broadway Shutdown Extends to 2021, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The League has released updated information regarding performance cancellations and ticketing. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021.

SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky, will feature the cast gathering via Zoom as they recall their favorite memories and mishaps of the show and more.

An all new clip from Hamilton on Disney+ has been released, featuring Renee Elise Goldberry singing 'Satisfied'!

Learn more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021

The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The League has released updated information regarding performance cancellations and ticketing. Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for all performances through January 3, 2021.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says to 'Cover Your Freakin' Face' in Latest Parody!

by Stage Tube

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow wants Trump to stop spreading droplets all over the place by covering his freakin' face! Check out the Bye Bye Birdie spoof below.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in the Official Teaser Trailer For RESPECT

by Stage Tube

The official teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson!. (more...)

4) Actor Sandy Rosenberg Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that actor Sandy Rosenberg has passed away.. (more...)

5) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion

SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky, will feature the cast gathering via Zoom as they recall their favorite memories and mishaps of the show and more.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alysha Umphress

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Die Walküre, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Abby C. Smith hosts Broadway Song/Story Time, and Richard Yoder hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- BC/EFA hosts Trivia Tuesday today at 5pm! Three rounds of musical theatre trivia beamed directly into your place of shelter. These are fan-friendly questions: not too hard, and perfect for both Broadway show queens and stans alike. Tune in on Facebook here!

- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox series returns with special guests, tonight at 6pm! Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Renee Elise Goldsberry Sings 'Satisfied' in a New HAMILTON Clip

Tony Award-winner, Renee Elise Goldsberry, sings 'Satisfied' in an all-new clip from Hamilton on Disney+!

Check out this brand-new clip from Hamilton featuring @ReneeGoldsberry singing "Satisfied". ? See Hamilton streaming exclusively on #DisneyPlus this Friday. #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/uUfWzeNG9T - Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 29, 2020

What we're watching: HADESTOWN and the MLB Team Up for A Quarantine-Inspired 'Wait For Me'

Hadestown and past and present Major League Baseball players have come together and released two exclusive videos in celebration of the start of Spring Training and Broadway's eventual and inevitable return.

The video of "Wait For Me" features new lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, and includes Steven Brault and Reeve Carney sharing the part of Orpheus and Josh Bell and Andre Dé Shields sharing the role of Hermes and the Hadestown Fates Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad!

Social Butterfly: Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Andy Karl, Orfeh and More Sing 'The Rainbow Connection' for SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES

A new project "Soundtrack Of Our Lives: A Celebration For The Film & TV Music Community" brings together talent from all across the entertainment world to celebrate the contributions of everyone involved in making music for your favorite movies and shows to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Releif Fund.

The special celebrates and supports music for film and TV with messages from a slew of stars including some familiar Broadway faces like Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Orfeh, Andy Karl and at-home performances from casts of La La Land, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Aladdin and more!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to David Alan Grier, who turns 65 today!

On the big screen, David Alan Grier was recently seen starring in PEEPLES, produced by Tyler Perry, opposite Kerry Washington and Craig Robinson. Grier made his film debut in STREAMERS (1983), directed by Robert Altman for which he won the Golden Lion for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. He also appeared in the Wayans Brothers' spoof movie DANCE FLICK (2009).

Grier's television work is highlighted by a turn as principal cast member on the Emmy Award winning In Living Color (1990-1994) where he helped to create some of the show's most memorable characters, DAG (2000-2001) and Life with Bonnie (2003) which earned an Image and Golden Satellite nomination. David created, wrote and executive produced a show for Comedy Central called Chocolate News (2008). Last fall, David starred in THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM, a Hallmark Channel adaptation of Paul Curtis' 1996 Newbery Award-winning novel by the same name. Grier recently wrapped shooting a starring role as 'Principal Carl Gaines' in a new series for CBS, Bad Teacher.

Grier began his professional career on Broadway as Jackie Robinson in The First, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and won the Theatre World Award (1981). He then joined the cast of Dreamgirls before going on to star opposite Denzel Washington in A Soldier's Play, for which both actors reprised their roles in the film adaptation, A SOLDIER'S STORY (1984).

In 2009/2010 Grier starred in David Mamet's acclaimed play RACE opposite James Spader and Kerry Washington at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Broadway for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. Grier received the third Tony Award nomination of his career in 2012 for his performance in the "stand-out role of the rakish, drug-dealing Sporting Life" (NY Times) in The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess. Grier received his first GRAMMY nomination when the cast recording of The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess received a 2013 GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles