BWW TV: HADESTOWN and the MLB Team Up for A Quarantine-Inspired 'Wait For Me'

Hadestown and past and present Major League Baseball players have come together and released two exclusive videos in celebration of the start of Spring Training and Broadway's eventual and inevitable return.

The video of "Wait For Me" with new lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell featuring Steven Brault and Reeve Carney sharing the part of Orpheus and Josh Bell and Andre Dé Shields sharing the role of Hermes and the Hadestown Fates Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad can be seen below!

Hadestown composer Anaïs Mitchell and cast members Grammy Award® winner Reeve Carney, Tony Award winner Andre Dé Shields, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad and the Hadestown band are joined by Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Steven Brault, Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman and MLB All-Star Josh Bell, MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, New York Yankees legend and World Series Champion Bernie Williams, and MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Nick Swisher, along with Sharon Robinson, daughter of baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

The collaboration was inspired by Brault's album A Pitch at Broadway (www.stevenbraultalbum.com) which was released this spring and features some of the greatest songs from the top Broadway musicals including Hadestown anthem "Wait for Me." When both baseball and Broadway were shuttered due to the COVID-19 crisis, the teams got to work to celebrate these great American institutions and their devoted fans.

Steven Brault said, "I've always loved Broadway and when I heard that my cover of 'Wait For Me' had caught Anaïs' attention, I was floored."

André De Shields said, "Steven Brault made a pitch at Broadway, and I knocked it out of the park. It was a match made in heaven, or rather Hadestown, since we both have Damn Yankees on our résumés, he as the young Joe Hardy in a high school production, and I as Mr. Applegate in a regional one. I hope the fans have as much fun watching the videos as we had making them."

Hadestown is the acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Hadestown was preparing to mark its first anniversary on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) when, on Thursday, March 12, the COVID-19 crisis forced the shutdown of all Broadway theaters. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown from Sing It Again Records is available on CD, vinyl and streaming. To date, the album has been streamed over 100M times.

