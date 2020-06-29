Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion

SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of "Hamilton" will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky, will feature the cast gathering via Zoom as they recall their favorite memories and mishaps of the show, the impact of the founding fathers and seeing the musical through the lens of current events, and the upcoming live-capture film "Hamilton" which premieres worldwide on Disney+ on July 3.

The Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion will feature show creator, writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda along with Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Christopher Jackson (George Washington), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Aaron Burr), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison) and Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton).

Listeners can catch Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel beginning Thursday, July 2 at 6 pm ET, as well as additional airings: July 3 at 9 am ET, 9 pm ET; July 4 at 2 pm ET and 11 pm ET; and July 5 at 10 am ET and 4 pm ET. This special program will also air on SiriusXM's Stars channel on July 4 at 1 pm ET and 5 pm ET, and July 5 at 6 am ET, Noon ET, and 4 pm ET, as well as anytime on demand on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM On Broadway, channel 72, and Stars, channel 109, are available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM, and are a part of SiriusXM's best streaming offer yet: Stream SiriusXM for 4 months free. To see offer details and to start listening on the SiriusXM app, on connected devices and smart speakers in your home, go to www.siriusxm.com/homefree.

