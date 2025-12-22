Photo: Alex Timbers Makes History by Having Four Shows Running on Broadway

Tony Award winner Alex Timbers has made theater history by becoming only the fourth director ever to have four shows running simultaneously on Broadway.

His newest production, All Out: Comedy About Ambition by Simon Rich at the Nederlander Theatre, joins the currently running hits, Beetlejuice, Just In Time, and the Tony-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

In a photo session, which took place off-stage at The Nederlander Theatre, Timbers was photographed with Robert Petkoff and Bahiyah Hibah (Moulin Rouge); Julia Grondin, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly (Just in Time); Justin Collette and Isabella Esler (Beetlejuice), and Gracie Lawrence and Clyde Lawrence (All Out).