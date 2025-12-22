Video: Kristin Chenoweth Speaks at QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Closing: 'We Took A Big Swing'

The Queen of Versailles played its final performance on Broadway yesterday. The Kristin Chenoweth-led musical took its final bows at the St. James Theatre, also starring F. Murray Abraham, Melody Butiu, Nina White, and more. After their final curtain call, Chenoweth addressed the audience.

"I just want to thank you for choosing to come to something that's new," Chenoweth said at the final curtain. "We took a big swing and we are so proud of where we landed. So proud. I believe we have our composer Stephen Schwartz and our director Michael Arden in the house, as well. We love you.

I just want to say to the cast and to the crew at the St. James, we love you so much. Thank you for keeping us safe. And finally, you know, the cast is always saying to, 'Oh, Kristin, you lift us up.' And I say, 'No, you lift me up.' So it's a beautiful circle and we love each other like family. This will be a very hard one to say goodbye to. But never goodbye, I always say 'to be continued.'"

The production opened on November 9, 2025 to mixed reviews. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, The Queen of Versailles features music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino. A cast recording is slated to be released by Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The cast also included Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, and Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie.'

The company will also be made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie’.