VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in the Official Teaser Trailer For RESPECT

The official teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson!

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice.

The film is directed by Liesl Tommy from a script by Tracey Scott Wilson.

In addition to Hudson, the film stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige.

Respect will be released in theaters in December, set for a limited release in the U.S. on Christmas Day, before a full wide release on January 15.

