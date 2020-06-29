Actor Sandy Rosenberg Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that actor Sandy Rosenberg has passed away.

Sandy's credits include the National Yiddish Theatre Production of The Golden Land, the original Broadway production of

Mamma Mia!; the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Funny Girl; the Paper Mill Playhouse production of Mame, the Broadway production of The Scarlet Pimpernel; the Westchester Broadway Theatre production of On Your Feet!; the Westchester Broadway Theatre production of Phantom; the North Shore Music Theatre production of Young Frankenstein; The Ogunquit Playhouse production of Mary Poppins, and much more.

Friends and fellow performers have taken to Facebook to mourn Sandy's passing and pay tribute to her life:

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

