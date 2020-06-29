VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Andy Karl, Orfeh and More Sing 'The Rainbow Connection' for SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES

A new project "Soundtrack Of Our Lives: A Celebration For The Film & TV Music Community" brings together talent from all across the entertainment world to celebrate the contributions of everyone involved in making music for your favorite movies and shows to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Releif Fund.

The special celebrates and supports music for film and TV with messages from a slew of stars including some familiar Broadway faces like Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Orfeh, Andy Karl and at-home performances from casts of La La Land, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Aladdin and more!

Check out their performance of the classic Muppets tune, 'The Rainbow Connection' and see the full special below!

The celebration acknowledges the contributions of every key role player in the music-making process, from composers to musicians to singers to those involved in preparing, recording and mixing music for film and TV. These are the people whose scores and songs transport, inspire, uplift and get us through some of the hardest challenges by creating the soundtracks of our lives.

Unfortunately, so many of these music professionals are suffering from the financial and emotional impact of COVID-19. The MusiCares COVID-19 Releif Fund was created to provide support to the music community during the pandemic crisis. Donate now at https://soundtracklives.com

Learn more about how you can donate to or apply for assistance via the Recording Academy's and MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Learn more about the financial, medical and personal emergencies services and resources offered by the Recording Academy and MusiCares.

