Wake Up With BWW 2/10: Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf Will Lead DEATH OF A SALESMAN Revival, and More!

The Oscars were held last night! Among the winners from were Renee Zellweger for Judy, Elton John's "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman, and more!

Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf will lead a revival of Death of a Salesman. While not officially announced, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the long-rumored production will come to Broadway in spring 2021. Lane will take on the role of Willy Loman, opposite Metcalf as Linda Loman. The production will be produced by Scott Rudin and directed by Joe Mantello.

1) Broadway and Film Actress Paula Kelly Dies at 76

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paula Kelly, actress of stage and screen, has died. She was 76. Kelly made her Broadway debut as Mrs. Veloz in the 1964 musical Something More!, alongside Barbara Cook. Her other Broadway credits include The Dozens (1969), Paul Sills' Story Theatre (1971), Ovid's Metamorphoses (1971), and Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies (1981).. (more...)

2) Kevin Conway, Broadway Actor and Director Best Known For OF MICE AND MEN and THE ELEPHANT MAN, Has Died at 77

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Kevin Conway, actor and director on stage and screen, has died. He was 77.. (more...)

3) Tom Stoppard Believes LEOPOLDSTADT May Be His Final Play

According to The Guardian, Sir Tom Stoppard may have written his last play. Britain's most celebrated living playwright opens Leopoldstadt in London's West End on 12 February. But he believes that this is all for him.. (more...)

4) BWW TV: Ashley Park Opens Up About Her First Play, the Future of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE & More!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Since making her Broadway debut just six years ago as a replacement in Mamma Mia!, Ashley Park has taken on everything from Sondheim to K-pop. This season, she tackles her next great challenge- starring in her very first play. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Williamstown Theatre Festival 2020 Gala will be held tonight!

The evening will feature special appearances by Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady, She Loves Me, Gypsy), Joshua Boone (Network, WTF's Artney Jackson, Actually, and Where Storms are Born), Tony Award nominee Ashley Park (WTF's Grand Horizons, Mean Girls, The King and I), and Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks", "Portlandia", "Desperate Housewives"), among many others.

DARLING GRENADINE officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

Darling Grenadine features Matt Dallal as "Man," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Paul," Adam Kantor as "Harry," Aury Krebs as "Woman," Mike Nappi as "The Street Musician," and Emily Walton as "Louise."

It plays at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Oscars Recap:

Last night the Oscars were held! Among the winners from were Renee Zellweger for Judy, Elton John's "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman, and more! Check out the full list of winners here.

What we're geeking out over: Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf Will Lead a DEATH OF A SALESMAN Revival in 2021

The rumors are true! Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf will lead a revival of Death of a Salesman. While not officially announced, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the long-rumored production will come to Broadway in spring 2021.

Lane will take on the role of Willy Loman, opposite Metcalf as Linda Loman. The production will be produced by Scott Rudin and directed by Joe Mantello.

What we're watching: Idina Menzel & 9 Elsas From Around the Word Perform 'Into the Unknown' at the OSCARS

Idina Menzel and 9 Elsas from around the world performed Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown" at the Oscars!

The voices of Frozen's Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand joined Menzel to perform the Oscar nominated song. The nine women include Willemijn Verkaik (Germany). Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Kasia Łaska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain), and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand), and Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, who is heard on the original track.

Social Butterfly: Watch Vanessa Hudgens and Joshua Henry Belt 90s Classics on the Set of TICK, TICK...BOOM!

?| Vanessa Hudgens via sa story Instagram. pic.twitter.com/QDXwJ6vf27 - Vanessa Hudgens NEWS (@SourceHudgensFR) February 7, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens took the Instagram last week while on the set of the upcoming film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! She shared video clips of herself and Joshua Henry, belting out some 90s classics, including Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears.

