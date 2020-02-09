Kevin Conway, Broadway Actor and Director Best Known For OF MICE AND MEN and THE ELEPHANT MAN, Has Died at 77

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Kevin Conway, actor and director on stage and screen, has died. He was 77.

Conway is best known for starring in the Broadway revival of Of Mice and Men, as well as The Elephant Man on and off-Broadway. His other Broadway credits included Dinner At Eight, On the Waterfront, The Plough and the Stars, Moonchildren, and Indians. In 1980, he was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Director of a Play for Mecca.

His off-Broadway credits include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, One for the Road, Other People's Money, and When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder?, for which he received the 1974 Drama Desk Award.

Conway also appeared on screen in films such as Slaughterhouse-Five, based on the Kurt Vonnegut novel. His other film credits include Funny Farm, Invincible, Thirteen Days, and Ron Maxwell's Civil War Duology: Gods and Generals and Gettysburg, among others. In 1987, Conway directed the independent film The Sun and the Moon.

Conway also made multiple appearances on the small screen, including his appearance as the Control Voice for the revived series of The Outer Limits from 1995 to 2002. He made a guest appearance on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and guest starred on The Good Wife episodes "Threesome", "Boom", and "Wrongful Termination".

He has also made appearances on Oz, JAG, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, In the Heat of the Night, and The Black Donnellys.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You