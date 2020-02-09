Kevin Conway, Broadway Actor and Director Best Known For OF MICE AND MEN and THE ELEPHANT MAN, Has Died at 77
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Kevin Conway, actor and director on stage and screen, has died. He was 77.
Conway is best known for starring in the Broadway revival of Of Mice and Men, as well as The Elephant Man on and off-Broadway. His other Broadway credits included Dinner At Eight, On the Waterfront, The Plough and the Stars, Moonchildren, and Indians. In 1980, he was nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Director of a Play for Mecca.
His off-Broadway credits include One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, One for the Road, Other People's Money, and When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder?, for which he received the 1974 Drama Desk Award.
Conway also appeared on screen in films such as Slaughterhouse-Five, based on the Kurt Vonnegut novel. His other film credits include Funny Farm, Invincible, Thirteen Days, and Ron Maxwell's Civil War Duology: Gods and Generals and Gettysburg, among others. In 1987, Conway directed the independent film The Sun and the Moon.
Conway also made multiple appearances on the small screen, including his appearance as the Control Voice for the revived series of The Outer Limits from 1995 to 2002. He made a guest appearance on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and guest starred on The Good Wife episodes "Threesome", "Boom", and "Wrongful Termination".
He has also made appearances on Oz, JAG, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, In the Heat of the Night, and The Black Donnellys.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Look out, look out, look out! With Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan slated to join the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, Slate i... (read more)
Which Broadway Shows Are On Tour in 2020? The Full List!
Theatre fans need not travel all the way to New York City to get a taste of Broadway. Though the Big Apple boasts perhaps the freshest productions and... (read more)
Photo Flash: Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan Rehearse for FROZEN!
Let the storm rage on because we're getting a look inside rehearsals as Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan prepare to join the Broadway co... (read more)
CINDERELLA Film Adds John Mulaney, James Corden, and Minnie Driver
More casting has been announced for an upcoming big screen remake of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella.... (read more)
Olivia Kaufmann Will Be Taking Over as Janis in MEAN GIRLS
Mean Girls on Broadway posted on Twitter today that Olivia Kaufmann will be taking over the role of Janis!... (read more)
Neil Meron to Produce a Musical Adaptation of 13 for Netflix
Neil Meron is set to produce the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 for Netflix, according to Variety.... (read more)