DARLING GRENADINE Starring Adam Kantor, Matt Dallal and More Will Begin Previews Tomorrow
Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) will present the new musical Darling Grenadine, book, music & lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik, directed & choreographed by Michael Berresse, which begins previews tomorrow, January 16.
Darling Grenadine features Matt Dallal as "Man," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Paul," Adam Kantor as "Harry," Aury Krebs as "Woman," Mike Nappi as "The Street Musician," and Emily Walton as "Louise."
The New York premiere of Darling Grenadine begins preview performances tomorrow, January 16, 2020 and opens officially on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15, 2020. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.
Roundabout Underground debuts its first new musical in a decade. When charismatic songwriter Harry falls for clever chorus girl Louise, all of Manhattan glitters with the blush of new love. But what happens when the sparkling fantasy begins to dissolve? Bubbling over with charm, wit, and whimsy, Darling Grenadine navigates the tension between romance and reality, light and dark, bitter and sweet. Featuring a vibrantly eclectic score and stirring book and lyrics by Daniel Zaitchik.
The creative team for Darling Grenadine includes: Tim Mackabee (Sets), Emily Rebholz (Costumes), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound), Edward T Morris (Projections), David Gardos (Music Director), Matthew Moisey (Orchestrations) and William Berloni (Animal Trainer).
Darling Grenadine plays Tuesday through Sunday evenings at 7:00PM with Saturday matinees at 1:30PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00PM.
Roundabout Underground's home is a 62-seat Black Box Theatre, which is also used year-round by Roundabout's education department for its activities including student productions and professional development workshops.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
